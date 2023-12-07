SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

INDECENT ASSAULT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

John Milligan SO Number: 107419 Booking Number: 448600 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:54 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ethan Clift SO Number: 107423 Booking Number: 448599 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:34 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond: No Bond Corey Lawson SO Number: 79668 Booking Number: 448598 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:31 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Terry Arthur SO Number: 53147 Booking Number: 448597 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:20 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS Bond: $884.00 Rene Villa SO Number: 105492 Booking Number: 448596 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:00 pm Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1037.30 Joasiah Rodriguez SO Number: 107422 Booking Number: 448595 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 8:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2000.00 Wayne Wilson SO Number: 107421 Booking Number: 448594 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 6:43 pm Charges: *FTA* RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $3000.00 Tiffany Riggleman SO Number: 106641 Booking Number: 448593 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 5:48 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1046.00 Ashley Fleshman SO Number: 107138 Booking Number: 448592 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 2:03 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Robert Hilliard SO Number: 107420 Booking Number: 448591 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 12:42 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2000.00 John Milligan SO Number: 107419 Booking Number: 448590 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 11:17 am Charges: INDECENT ASSAULT Bond: $5000.00 Roberto Rios-aviles SO Number: 96134 Booking Number: 448589 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 9:21 am Charges: MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

