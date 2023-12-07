SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- INDECENT ASSAULT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
John Milligan
SO Number: 107419
Booking Number: 448600
Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:54 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Ethan Clift
SO Number: 107423
Booking Number: 448599
Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:34 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond: No Bond
Corey Lawson
SO Number: 79668
Booking Number: 448598
Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:31 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Terry Arthur
SO Number: 53147
Booking Number: 448597
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:20 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Bond: $884.00
Rene Villa
SO Number: 105492
Booking Number: 448596
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:00 pm
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
Bond: $1037.30
Joasiah Rodriguez
SO Number: 107422
Booking Number: 448595
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 8:13 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $2000.00
Wayne Wilson
SO Number: 107421
Booking Number: 448594
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 6:43 pm
Charges:
*FTA* RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $3000.00
Tiffany Riggleman
SO Number: 106641
Booking Number: 448593
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 5:48 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $1046.00
Ashley Fleshman
SO Number: 107138
Booking Number: 448592
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 2:03 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Robert Hilliard
SO Number: 107420
Booking Number: 448591
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 12:42 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $2000.00
John Milligan
SO Number: 107419
Booking Number: 448590
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 11:17 am
Charges:
INDECENT ASSAULT
Bond: $5000.00
Roberto Rios-aviles
SO Number: 96134
Booking Number: 448589
Booking Date: 12-06-2023 9:21 am
Charges:
MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
