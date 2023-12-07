SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
  • ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • INDECENT ASSAULT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
John Milligan mug shot

John Milligan

SO Number: 107419

Booking Number: 448600

Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:54 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Ethan Clift mug shot

Ethan Clift

SO Number: 107423

Booking Number: 448599

Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:34 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

Bond: No Bond

Corey Lawson mug shot

Corey Lawson

SO Number: 79668

Booking Number: 448598

Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:31 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Terry Arthur mug shot

Terry Arthur

SO Number: 53147

Booking Number: 448597

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:20 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Bond: $884.00

Rene Villa mug shot

Rene Villa

SO Number: 105492

Booking Number: 448596

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 10:00 pm

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X2

Bond: $1037.30

Joasiah Rodriguez mug shot

Joasiah Rodriguez

SO Number: 107422

Booking Number: 448595

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 8:13 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $2000.00

Wayne Wilson mug shot

Wayne Wilson

SO Number: 107421

Booking Number: 448594

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 6:43 pm

Charges:

*FTA* RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $3000.00

Tiffany Riggleman mug shot

Tiffany Riggleman

SO Number: 106641

Booking Number: 448593

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 5:48 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $1046.00

Ashley Fleshman mug shot

Ashley Fleshman

SO Number: 107138

Booking Number: 448592

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 2:03 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Robert Hilliard mug shot

Robert Hilliard

SO Number: 107420

Booking Number: 448591

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 12:42 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $2000.00

John Milligan mug shot

John Milligan

SO Number: 107419

Booking Number: 448590

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 11:17 am

Charges:

INDECENT ASSAULT

Bond: $5000.00

Roberto Rios-aviles mug shot

Roberto Rios-aviles

SO Number: 96134

Booking Number: 448589

Booking Date: 12-06-2023 9:21 am

Charges:

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
