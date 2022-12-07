Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 442717 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 9:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 REYES, KATHRYN Booking #: 442716 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond TAYLOR, JEFFERY Booking #: 442715 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 *J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $28000.00 13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23990191 *J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 WHITE, CLIFTON Booking #: 442714 Release Date: 12-07-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 4:35 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 442713 Release Date: 12-06-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 1:01 pm Charges: 72999999 DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: Bond $662.00 GARZA, RYAN Booking #: 442712 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 11:41 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 442711 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 11:38 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

36140001 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: Bond $1000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G36140001 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD VENZOR, CRYSTAL Booking #: 442710 Release Date: 12-06-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 10:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 WALLACE, TYLER Booking #: 442709 Release Date: 12-06-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 6:23 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597