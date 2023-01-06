Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT I* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *RELEASED PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE *FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *RELEASED PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CPF X 1: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FTA X 2: 1
- GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
- SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VPTA X 2: 1
- VPTA X 3: 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 3
MISC CPF X 1
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
99999999 GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
