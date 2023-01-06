Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT I* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*RELEASED PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE *FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*RELEASED PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF X 1: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FTA X 2: 1

GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA X 2: 1

VPTA X 3: 1

RILEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 443140 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 3:53 am Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $28064.00 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X 2 DE LA ROSA, JESUS Booking #: 443139 Release Date: 01-06-2023 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 11:39 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00 ALBARADO, MICHAEL Booking #: 443138 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 10:34 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $5582.00 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUSEQUENT54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVERMISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 3 YOUNG, STORMIE Booking #: 443137 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 10:19 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond $762.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIAMISC CPF X 1 MOORE, SANDRA Booking #: 443136 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 9:32 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

99999999 GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV99999999 GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE VALDEZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 443135 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 9:00 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond HOLLEMAN, ALISA Booking #: 443134 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $1486.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION PERALES, JOE Booking #: 443133 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 7:37 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond $150000.00 Salas, Dylan Booking #: 443132 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 6:40 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond MUNOZ, ROY Booking #: 443131 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 6:12 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $7500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION Palos, Francisco Booking #: 443130 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 4:48 pm Charges: 36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond No Bond TWOBABIES, AMY Booking #: 443129 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 3:21 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: Bond $30000.00 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY HUFFMAN, GAYLA Booking #: 443128 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 11:42 am Charges: 22990001 *COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: Bond No Bond GARZA, KHODIE Booking #: 443127 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 11:04 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO RIOS, ALFONSO Booking #: 443126 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 8:24 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond $500.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597