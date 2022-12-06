Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

FLORES, DANIEL Booking #: 442708 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: Bond No Bond ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 442707 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 442706 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GONZALES, JOHNNY Booking #: 442705 Booking Date: 12-06-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC CPF X 4 BARQUERA, JAVIER Booking #: 442704 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond Ledesma, Angel Booking #: 442703 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 ARLEDGE, JEREMY Booking #: 442702 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 8:01 pm Charges: 24110003 *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond YOUNGBLOOD, DAVID Booking #: 442701 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3

MISC FTAX3

MISC VPTAX3 Bond: Bond $5088.60 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3MISC FTAX3MISC VPTAX3 CHAVEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 442700 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 7:06 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: Bond $10000.00 WASHINGTON, YVONNE Booking #: 442699 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 3:19 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON Booking #: 442698 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 1:37 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS LOPEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 442696 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 11:10 am Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: Bond No Bond 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ESTRADA, MARCUS Booking #: 442695 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 10:13 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond YOUNG, THOMAS Booking #: 442694 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 9:31 am Charges: 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIRMISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

