Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX3
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597