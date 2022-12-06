Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
FLORES, DANIEL
Booking #:
442708
Booking Date:
12-06-2022 – 5:08 am
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
442707
Booking Date:
12-06-2022 – 2:28 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
SANCHEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
442706
Booking Date:
12-06-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
GONZALES, JOHNNY
Booking #:
442705
Booking Date:
12-06-2022 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARQUERA, JAVIER
Booking #:
442704
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Ledesma, Angel
Booking #:
442703
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ARLEDGE, JEREMY
Booking #:
442702
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
24110003 *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YOUNGBLOOD, DAVID
Booking #:
442701
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX3
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX3
Bond:
Bond
$5088.60
CHAVEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
442700
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
WASHINGTON, YVONNE
Booking #:
442699
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
442698
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
442696
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 11:10 am
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ESTRADA, MARCUS
Booking #:
442695
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 10:13 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, THOMAS
Booking #:
442694
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 9:31 am
Charges:
35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
