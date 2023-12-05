SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MISC CPF X 3: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Bryan Templin mug shot

Bryan Templin

SO Number: 64980

Booking Number: 448570

Booking Date: 12-05-2023 12:42 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Anthony Rosales mug shot

Anthony Rosales

SO Number: 107413

Booking Number: 448569

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 9:12 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

ASSAULT CLASS C

Bond: $1512.00

Calista Garza mug shot

Calista Garza

SO Number: 107412

Booking Number: 448568

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 7:20 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Jason Flemming mug shot

Jason Flemming

SO Number: 106050

Booking Number: 448567

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 6:50 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: No Bond

Nikolas Moreno mug shot

Nikolas Moreno

SO Number: 106762

Booking Number: 448566

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:29 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Luis Garza mug shot

Luis Garza

SO Number: 101032

Booking Number: 448564

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:23 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

*CPF* DEADLY CONDUCT

*VOP* DEADLY CONDUCT

Bond: No Bond

Janie Samarripa mug shot

Janie Samarripa

SO Number: 101097

Booking Number: 448565

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:16 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Frank Bohannon mug shot

Frank Bohannon

SO Number: 84716

Booking Number: 448563

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 3:29 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Lori Melendez howell mug shot

Lori Melendez howell

SO Number: 107411

Booking Number: 448562

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:53 pm

Charges:

THEFT OF FIREARM

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Terry Millianoes mug shot

Terry Millianoes

SO Number: 107410

Booking Number: 448561

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:50 pm

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

John Mcdonald mug shot

John Mcdonald

SO Number: 100163

Booking Number: 448560

Booking Date: 12-04-2023 12:54 pm

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: $45000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
