SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- MISC CPF X 3: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Bryan Templin
SO Number: 64980
Booking Number: 448570
Booking Date: 12-05-2023 12:42 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Anthony Rosales
SO Number: 107413
Booking Number: 448569
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 9:12 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond: $1512.00
Calista Garza
SO Number: 107412
Booking Number: 448568
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 7:20 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Jason Flemming
SO Number: 106050
Booking Number: 448567
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 6:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond: No Bond
Nikolas Moreno
SO Number: 106762
Booking Number: 448566
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:29 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Luis Garza
SO Number: 101032
Booking Number: 448564
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:23 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
*CPF* DEADLY CONDUCT
*VOP* DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond: No Bond
Janie Samarripa
SO Number: 101097
Booking Number: 448565
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:16 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Frank Bohannon
SO Number: 84716
Booking Number: 448563
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 3:29 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Lori Melendez howell
SO Number: 107411
Booking Number: 448562
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:53 pm
Charges:
THEFT OF FIREARM
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Terry Millianoes
SO Number: 107410
Booking Number: 448561
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:50 pm
Charges:
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
John Mcdonald
SO Number: 100163
Booking Number: 448560
Booking Date: 12-04-2023 12:54 pm
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: $45000.00
