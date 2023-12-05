SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Bryan Templin SO Number: 64980 Booking Number: 448570 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 12:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Rosales SO Number: 107413 Booking Number: 448569 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 9:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $1512.00 Calista Garza SO Number: 107412 Booking Number: 448568 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 7:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jason Flemming SO Number: 106050 Booking Number: 448567 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 6:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Nikolas Moreno SO Number: 106762 Booking Number: 448566 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:29 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Luis Garza SO Number: 101032 Booking Number: 448564 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:23 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *CPF* DEADLY CONDUCT *VOP* DEADLY CONDUCT Bond: No Bond Janie Samarripa SO Number: 101097 Booking Number: 448565 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 5:16 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Frank Bohannon SO Number: 84716 Booking Number: 448563 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 3:29 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Lori Melendez howell SO Number: 107411 Booking Number: 448562 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:53 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Terry Millianoes SO Number: 107410 Booking Number: 448561 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 2:50 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond John Mcdonald SO Number: 100163 Booking Number: 448560 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 12:54 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $45000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

