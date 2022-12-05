Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

December 5, 2022 BERMEA, ADRIAN Booking #: 442693 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 SAMANIEGO, JESUS Booking #: 442692 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 1:44 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3299.80 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2 SALAZAR, EMA Booking #: 442691 Booking Date: 12-05-2022 – 1:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FIERRO, EDWARD Booking #: 442690 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $1000.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJMISC CPF X 2 MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 442689 Release Date: 12-05-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 11:12 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $802.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC FTA X 1 SPENCER, EDDIE Booking #: 442688 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 10:11 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 BARRERA, JOSE Booking #: 442687 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: 13990031 *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1500.00 13990031 *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G GEORGE, RAYVEN Booking #: 442686 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond FELDBAUER, ERIK Booking #: 442685 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 1:07 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR icon

MISC VPTA x 2 Bond: Bond $2322.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR iconMISC VPTA x 2 WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 442684 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA December 4, 2022 BARANOWSKI, REBECCA Booking #: 442683 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 1:27 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 FOUCHE, MICHAEL Booking #: 442682 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 GARCIA, MARINA Booking #: 442681 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 1:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 CRABTREE, CALEB Booking #: 442680 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 1:10 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond BENITEZ, GIANNI Booking #: 442679 Booking Date: 12-04-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

MISC CPF X 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $550.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECKMISC CPF X 2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION OLIVAS, MARIO Booking #: 442678 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 CRAWFORD, BRIAN Booking #: 442677 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 11:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond GARZA, MARC Booking #: 442676 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: Bond $1206.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BECERRA, HART Booking #: 442675 Release Date: 12-04-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 6:38 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS

54999999 UNSAFE BACKING Bond: Bond $1560.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS54999999 UNSAFE BACKING December 3, 2022 BAKER, EZRA Booking #: 442674 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MENDOZA, WENDY Booking #: 442673 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 3:04 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 IBARRA, JUAN Booking #: 442672 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY Bond: Bond $1420.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54999999 DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY CAGLE, ROBERT Booking #: 442671 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond MENDOZA, ALICIA Booking #: 442670 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 2:13 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION FRANKLIN, CONNOR Booking #: 442669 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 NORMAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 442668 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 12:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 SMITH, DEVIN Booking #: 442667 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 12:43 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON YNOSTROSA, MARISSA Booking #: 442666 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 VALDES-SANCHEZ, MARIA Booking #: 442665 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 12:30 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond CELEDON LIRA, BENJAMIN Booking #: 442664 Booking Date: 12-03-2022 – 12:08 am Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: Bond $100000.00 DE LA ROSA, DANIEL Booking #: 442663 Release Date: 12-03-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 11:19 pm Charges: 54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACC-STOPPED POSITION Bond: Bond $314.00 FLORES, HELIODORO Booking #: 442662 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON Bond: Bond $1400.00 ARISPE, SERGIO Booking #: 442661 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1046.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 MUNSELL-SCHUTZ, GAVIN Booking #: 442660 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $444.00 TIDWELL, AMY Booking #: 442659 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: Bond $30000.00 RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 442657 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 3:36 pm Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond $40000.00 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE VALENZUELA, ANTONIO Booking #: 442658 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond SALDIVAR, RAYMOND Booking #: 442656 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 1:54 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE Bond: Bond $206.00 HERNANDEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 442655 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 1:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

