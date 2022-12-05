Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIAZNCE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
  • DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY: 1
  • EXHIBITION OF ACC-STOPPED POSITION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR icon: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 4
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • UNSAFE BACKING: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

December 5, 2022

BERMEA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
442693
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SAMANIEGO, JESUS
Booking #:
442692
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 1:44 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3299.80
SALAZAR, EMA
Booking #:
442691
Booking Date:
12-05-2022 – 1:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
FIERRO, EDWARD
Booking #:
442690
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN
Booking #:
442689
Release Date:
12-05-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$802.00
SPENCER, EDDIE
Booking #:
442688
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
BARRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
442687
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
GEORGE, RAYVEN
Booking #:
442686
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FELDBAUER, ERIK
Booking #:
442685
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 1:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR icon
MISC VPTA x 2
Bond:
Bond
$2322.00
WHITEHEAD, WALTER
Booking #:
442684
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 11:21 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00

December 4, 2022

BARANOWSKI, REBECCA
Booking #:
442683
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 1:27 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
FOUCHE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442682
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 1:20 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
GARCIA, MARINA
Booking #:
442681
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CRABTREE, CALEB
Booking #:
442680
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 1:10 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BENITEZ, GIANNI
Booking #:
442679
Booking Date:
12-04-2022 – 12:55 am
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
MISC CPF X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$550.00
OLIVAS, MARIO
Booking #:
442678
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
CRAWFORD, BRIAN
Booking #:
442677
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, MARC
Booking #:
442676
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond:
Bond
$1206.00
BECERRA, HART
Booking #:
442675
Release Date:
12-04-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 6:38 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
Bond:
Bond
$1560.00

December 3, 2022

BAKER, EZRA
Booking #:
442674
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MENDOZA, WENDY
Booking #:
442673
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 3:04 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$442.00
IBARRA, JUAN
Booking #:
442672
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY
Bond:
Bond
$1420.00
CAGLE, ROBERT
Booking #:
442671
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 2:39 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, ALICIA
Booking #:
442670
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 2:13 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
FRANKLIN, CONNOR
Booking #:
442669
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 1:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
NORMAN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442668
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 12:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SMITH, DEVIN
Booking #:
442667
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 12:43 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
442666
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
VALDES-SANCHEZ, MARIA
Booking #:
442665
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 12:30 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CELEDON LIRA, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
442664
Booking Date:
12-03-2022 – 12:08 am
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
Bond:
Bond
$100000.00
DE LA ROSA, DANIEL
Booking #:
442663
Release Date:
12-03-2022 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACC-STOPPED POSITION
Bond:
Bond
$314.00
FLORES, HELIODORO
Booking #:
442662
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
Bond:
Bond
$1400.00
ARISPE, SERGIO
Booking #:
442661
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1046.00
MUNSELL-SCHUTZ, GAVIN
Booking #:
442660
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$444.00
TIDWELL, AMY
Booking #:
442659
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
Bond:
Bond
$30000.00
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
442657
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
$40000.00
VALENZUELA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
442658
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
442656
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE
Bond:
Bond
$206.00
HERNANDEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
442655
Booking Date:
12-02-2022 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597