Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIAZNCE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
- CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
- DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY: 1
- EXHIBITION OF ACC-STOPPED POSITION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR icon: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 4
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- UNSAFE BACKING: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
December 5, 2022
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR icon
MISC VPTA x 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
December 4, 2022
MISC CPF X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
December 3, 2022
54999999 DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ROADWAY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
