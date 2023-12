From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

REGISTRATION-EXPIRED: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Ryan Schlitter SO Number: 66671 Booking Number: 448950 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 6:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Dylan Bolts SO Number: 86665 Booking Number: 448949 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 3:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1574.00 Diego Resendiz SO Number: 107517 Booking Number: 448948 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 3:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Benjamin Bell SO Number: 27673 Booking Number: 448947 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 2:17 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1124.00 Dustin Ware SO Number: 107516 Booking Number: 448946 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 1:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Trinidad Dehoyos SO Number: 98518 Booking Number: 448945 Booking Date: 12-31-2023 1:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Marsha Massengill SO Number: 107515 Booking Number: 448944 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 10:35 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Thomas Nuncio SO Number: 22594 Booking Number: 448943 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 9:10 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION-EXPIRED MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3578.00 Jessica Haro SO Number: 78198 Booking Number: 448942 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 7:18 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $1000.00 Chandon Ferguson SO Number: 101368 Booking Number: 448941 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 7:12 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $662.00 Joe Reyes SO Number: 104201 Booking Number: 448940 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 6:10 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Cathy Cook SO Number: 55992 Booking Number: 448939 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 5:28 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Joself Quintero nava SO Number: 107514 Booking Number: 448938 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 3:41 pm Charges: FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO DRIVER’S LICENSE OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT Bond: $1728.00 Fabian Echavarria SO Number: 91972 Booking Number: 448937 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 9:36 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

