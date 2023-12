From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTAX3: 1

MISC VPTAX2: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

*J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

Gaylene Montoya SO Number: 107513 Booking Number: 448936 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 5:29 am Charges: ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY Bond: No Bond Jakob Jones SO Number: 102641 Booking Number: 448935 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 5:09 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4366.00 Jaden Bocanegra SO Number: 107512 Booking Number: 448934 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 4:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $1550.00 Rueben Luna SO Number: 107511 Booking Number: 448933 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 4:23 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Chelsea Geffers SO Number: 72274 Booking Number: 448932 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 4:03 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: $2190.00 April Brake SO Number: 107510 Booking Number: 448931 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 3:09 am Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Ashley Cash SO Number: 107509 Booking Number: 448930 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 3:08 am Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Paul Delarosa SO Number: 37588 Booking Number: 448929 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 1:43 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Keshawn Bilbo SO Number: 96064 Booking Number: 448928 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 1:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ricky Arthur SO Number: 52211 Booking Number: 448927 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 12:39 am Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: $15000.00 Robert Baze SO Number: 89375 Booking Number: 448926 Booking Date: 12-30-2023 12:08 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTAX3 MISC VPTAX2 Bond: $5492.00 Shawn Costilla SO Number: 92658 Booking Number: 448925 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 11:40 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $444.00 Adrian Rojas-avila SO Number: 107508 Booking Number: 448924 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 10:59 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Robert Hernandez SO Number: 17051 Booking Number: 448923 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 10:41 pm Charges: *GJI* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Angel Martinez SO Number: 106747 Booking Number: 448922 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 10:21 pm Charges: *J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Robert Armstrong SO Number: 101224 Booking Number: 448921 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 9:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 DISREGARDING STOP SIGN CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $6440.00 David Boam SO Number: 107507 Booking Number: 448920 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 9:18 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ashley Fleshman SO Number: 107138 Booking Number: 448919 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 8:58 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Jessica Moreno SO Number: 106725 Booking Number: 448918 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 7:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $1000.00 Marcial Martinez SO Number: 59260 Booking Number: 448917 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 7:19 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alejandro Alvidrez SO Number: 107506 Booking Number: 448916 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 6:54 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Matteo De luca SO Number: 107505 Booking Number: 448915 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 4:21 pm Charges: FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $820.30 Christopher Yuratovac SO Number: 100354 Booking Number: 448905 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 9:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

