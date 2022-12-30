Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI2: 1

FTA X 7: 1

HARASSMENT – THREATS: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 2

VPTA X 2: 1

WALL, STEPHANIE Booking #: 443022 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 4:17 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ADAMS, CORY Booking #: 443021 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3152.00 54999999 DWLI254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X 2 CATHEY, BENJAMIN Booking #: 443020 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 KINDRED, PRINCE Booking #: 443019 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 1:15 am Charges: 22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: Bond No Bond CARDENAS, ALEXANDRIA Booking #: 443018 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARRASCO, MICHAEL Booking #: 443017 Booking Date: 12-30-2022 – 1:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $2000.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES HUFFMAN, LATISHA Booking #: 443016 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 10:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G PEREZ, CHRISTINA Booking #: 443015 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2

MISC FTA X 7 Bond: Bond $7712.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2MISC FTA X 7 JOHNSON, LESLIE Booking #: 443014 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 9:07 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond SUMMERS, WHITNEY Booking #: 443013 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 9:07 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond HORNSBY, KYESHIA Booking #: 443012 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 8:53 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond GEORGE, TRAMARCIA Booking #: 443011 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 8:38 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond GARIVAY, CHRISTINA Booking #: 443010 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 7:43 pm Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond $40000.00 FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 443009 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: 35990248 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond LERMA, RAMON Booking #: 443008 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond RAMOS, SALVADOR Booking #: 443007 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 3:00 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: Bond No Bond HERRIN, RICHARD Booking #: 443006 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 1:59 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond MEEK, KOLLIN Booking #: 443005 Release Date: 12-29-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73999999 DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond: Bond $962.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73999999 DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE PHILIBERT, LUCAS Booking #: 443004 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 9:28 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 443003 Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 8:49 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C Bond: Bond $1794.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C QUINTANILLA, THOR Booking #: 443002 Release Date: 12-29-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 12-29-2022 – 8:16 am Charges: P61 HARASSMENT – THREATS Bond: Bond No Bond

