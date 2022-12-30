Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI2: 1
- FTA X 7: 1
- HARASSMENT – THREATS: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 2
- VPTA X 2: 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
MISC FTA X 7
73999999 DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
