Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • FTA X 7: 1
  • HARASSMENT – THREATS: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 2
  • VPTA X 2: 1
WALL, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
443022
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 4:17 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ADAMS, CORY
Booking #:
443021
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3152.00
CATHEY, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
443020
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 2:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
KINDRED, PRINCE
Booking #:
443019
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 1:15 am
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARDENAS, ALEXANDRIA
Booking #:
443018
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 1:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
CARRASCO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
443017
Booking Date:
12-30-2022 – 1:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
HUFFMAN, LATISHA
Booking #:
443016
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PEREZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
443015
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
MISC FTA X 7
Bond:
Bond
$7712.00
JOHNSON, LESLIE
Booking #:
443014
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SUMMERS, WHITNEY
Booking #:
443013
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HORNSBY, KYESHIA
Booking #:
443012
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GEORGE, TRAMARCIA
Booking #:
443011
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARIVAY, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
443010
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond:
Bond
$40000.00
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
443009
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
35990248 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LERMA, RAMON
Booking #:
443008
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMOS, SALVADOR
Booking #:
443007
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERRIN, RICHARD
Booking #:
443006
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MEEK, KOLLIN
Booking #:
443005
Release Date:
12-29-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
Bond:
Bond
$962.00
PHILIBERT, LUCAS
Booking #:
443004
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 9:28 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
443003
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 8:49 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$1794.00
QUINTANILLA, THOR
Booking #:
443002
Release Date:
12-29-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
12-29-2022 – 8:16 am
Charges:
P61 HARASSMENT – THREATS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597