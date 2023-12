From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 3, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MO*INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1

*MO* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT FAM/HOUSEHOLD: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

Alberto Abrego SO Number: 104625 Booking Number: 448552 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:29 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Timothy Gonzales-hernandez SO Number: 101273 Booking Number: 448551 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:15 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 448550 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:13 am Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MO*INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE *MO* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Melissa Keeton SO Number: 107408 Booking Number: 448549 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 2:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Shannon Castaneda SO Number: 93657 Booking Number: 448548 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 1:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Bethani Trevino SO Number: 94805 Booking Number: 448547 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 12:51 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Corey Lawson SO Number: 79668 Booking Number: 448546 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 10:39 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 448545 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 10:25 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT FAM/HOUSEHOLD Bond: No Bond Eliseo Banuelos SO Number: 106275 Booking Number: 448544 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 9:58 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Johnathan Briseno SO Number: 87204 Booking Number: 448543 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 9:37 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Maria Wagoner SO Number: 107407 Booking Number: 448542 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Djuannae Franklin SO Number: 74096 Booking Number: 448541 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:17 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Daniel Diaz SO Number: 81496 Booking Number: 448540 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:11 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT Bond: No Bond Paige Wesley SO Number: 99402 Booking Number: 448539 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 6:46 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jonathan Allen SO Number: 38174 Booking Number: 448538 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 3:09 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Reynaldo Hernandez SO Number: 33888 Booking Number: 448537 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 2:47 pm Charges: *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: No Bond Brandon Soto SO Number: 88592 Booking Number: 448536 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:09 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Nisa Montoya SO Number: 107406 Booking Number: 448535 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 7:24 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597