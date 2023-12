SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, to 7 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*JN*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA 6: 1

CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

Pedro Rivera SO Number: 10438 Booking Number: 448903 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 3:40 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Julian Martinez SO Number: 31152 Booking Number: 448902 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 3:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jonathan Gonzales SO Number: 70901 Booking Number: 448901 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 2:15 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Christopher Schwickrath SO Number: 106444 Booking Number: 448900 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 1:58 am Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *JN*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Daniel Mahan SO Number: 100239 Booking Number: 448899 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 1:37 am Charges: *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: $5000.00 James Riddle SO Number: 42124 Booking Number: 448898 Booking Date: 12-29-2023 12:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond John Mccall SO Number: 100321 Booking Number: 448897 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 9:11 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Shanna Kauffman SO Number: 99067 Booking Number: 448896 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 8:46 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA 6 Bond: $4179.00 Francisco Torres SO Number: 76796 Booking Number: 448895 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 8:45 pm Charges: CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI Bond: No Bond Yasuey Gonzalez SO Number: 107500 Booking Number: 448894 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 8:33 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $237.00 Ernest Gonzales SO Number: 64735 Booking Number: 448893 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 7:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1046.00 Milton Castilleja SO Number: 71996 Booking Number: 448892 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 6:39 pm Charges: *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Patricia Morgan SO Number: 96753 Booking Number: 448891 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 6:29 pm Charges: POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2428.00 Eddie Lopez SO Number: 48473 Booking Number: 448890 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 3:56 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Jose Hernandez SO Number: 43895 Booking Number: 448889 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 3:36 pm Charges: *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X7 Bond: $1000.00 Mark Palacio SO Number: 102270 Booking Number: 448888 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 3:26 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC FTAX1 Bond: $1064.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

