SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPF X18: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

Roy Orosco SO Number: 61290 Booking Number: 448887 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 3:55 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Preston Reeves SO Number: 90877 Booking Number: 448886 Booking Date: 12-28-2023 2:25 am Charges: *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Conrad Delrio SO Number: 51091 Booking Number: 448885 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 11:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Hunter Palmer SO Number: 107499 Booking Number: 448884 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 11:08 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Matthew Healy SO Number: 41420 Booking Number: 448883 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 10:51 pm Charges: MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT Bond: $1024.00 Logan Armentrout SO Number: 107498 Booking Number: 448882 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 10:10 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jacobi Reynolds SO Number: 96615 Booking Number: 448881 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 9:18 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHTS ON BICYCLE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1648.00 Michael Dinolfo SO Number: 101457 Booking Number: 448880 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 7:03 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $444.00 Shevetra Mathis SO Number: 107028 Booking Number: 448879 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 4:57 pm Charges: HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON Bond: No Bond Sergio Davila-avalos SO Number: 105097 Booking Number: 448878 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 3:39 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Connie Ritter SO Number: 106679 Booking Number: 448877 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 3:31 pm Charges: *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: No Bond Louis Kirk SO Number: 103060 Booking Number: 448876 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 11:44 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC CPF X18 Bond: $876.20 Kenneth Hubbard SO Number: 44132 Booking Number: 448875 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 10:15 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597