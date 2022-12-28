Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • CPF X 2: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • VPTA X 2: 1
VENABLE, VALARIE
Booking #:
442984
Booking Date:
12-28-2022 – 1:39 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
WELLS, JASON
Booking #:
442983
Booking Date:
12-28-2022 – 1:25 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
WHITE, UNICE
Booking #:
442982
Release Date:
12-28-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DAGOSTINO, ALEXIS
Booking #:
442981
Release Date:
12-28-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
WADDELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
442980
Release Date:
12-28-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$2910.00
LEONARD, ETHAN
Booking #:
442979
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
$45000.00
Reisner, Rsha
Booking #:
442978
Release Date:
12-27-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
70990045 *VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Armstead, Juelz
Booking #:
442977
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Smith, Elvis
Booking #:
442976
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALLISON, FALLON
Booking #:
442975
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JAYDEN
Booking #:
442974
Release Date:
12-27-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2022 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597