Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

CPF X 2: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

DWLI2: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VPTA X 2: 1

VENABLE, VALARIE Booking #: 442984 Booking Date: 12-28-2022 – 1:39 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 WELLS, JASON Booking #: 442983 Booking Date: 12-28-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 WHITE, UNICE Booking #: 442982 Release Date: 12-28-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond DAGOSTINO, ALEXIS Booking #: 442981 Release Date: 12-28-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 WADDELL, KEVIN Booking #: 442980 Release Date: 12-28-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 2

LEONARD, ETHAN Booking #: 442979 Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 5:40 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $45000.00 Reisner, Rsha Booking #: 442978 Release Date: 12-27-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 4:14 pm Charges: 70990045 *VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond Armstead, Juelz Booking #: 442977 Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 4:01 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond Smith, Elvis Booking #: 442976 Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 3:26 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond ALLISON, FALLON Booking #: 442975 Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 1:05 pm Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, JAYDEN Booking #: 442974 Release Date: 12-27-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 12:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

