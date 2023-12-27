SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

Quy Tran SO Number: 107497 Booking Number: 448874 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 4:20 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Lucio Mendoza SO Number: 29897 Booking Number: 448873 Booking Date: 12-27-2023 1:14 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1000.00 Crystal Delacruz SO Number: 65121 Booking Number: 448872 Booking Date: 12-26-2023 8:02 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Aurely Rodriguez SO Number: 107496 Booking Number: 448871 Booking Date: 12-26-2023 6:01 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 John Valdez SO Number: 50599 Booking Number: 448870 Booking Date: 12-26-2023 3:42 pm Charges: *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $3744.00 Jared Cohan SO Number: 107495 Booking Number: 448869 Booking Date: 12-26-2023 10:25 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

