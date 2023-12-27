SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
Quy Tran
SO Number: 107497
Booking Number: 448874
Booking Date: 12-27-2023 4:20 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Lucio Mendoza
SO Number: 29897
Booking Number: 448873
Booking Date: 12-27-2023 1:14 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $1000.00
Crystal Delacruz
SO Number: 65121
Booking Number: 448872
Booking Date: 12-26-2023 8:02 pm
Charges:
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Aurely Rodriguez
SO Number: 107496
Booking Number: 448871
Booking Date: 12-26-2023 6:01 pm
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: $500.00
John Valdez
SO Number: 50599
Booking Number: 448870
Booking Date: 12-26-2023 3:42 pm
Charges:
*GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond: $3744.00
Jared Cohan
SO Number: 107495
Booking Number: 448869
Booking Date: 12-26-2023 10:25 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597