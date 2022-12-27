Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CPF X 5: 1

CPF X 6: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

FAIL TO STOP GIVE INFO: 1

FTA X 1: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VPTA X 2: 1

CONN, JEFFREY Booking #: 442973 Release Date: 12-27-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 12-27-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2322.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X 2 GUERRERO, ANGEL Booking #: 442972 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

54999999 FAIL TO STOP GIVE INFO Bond: Bond No Bond 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD54999999 FAIL TO STOP GIVE INFO HAMEL, WINSTON Booking #: 442971 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 10:22 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 GARCIA, CRUZ Booking #: 442970 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

73999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: Bond $850.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75073999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY CASTRO, EMMANUEL Booking #: 442969 Release Date: 12-27-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 SANCHEZ, OLGA Booking #: 442968 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 9:27 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X 5 Bond: Bond $3574.41 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CPF X 5 PEACOCK, JOSHUA Booking #: 442967 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 6:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $984.00 MISC CPF X 6MISC FTA X 1 VINCENT, BRANDON Booking #: 442966 Release Date: 12-26-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 5:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 LEIVA MELLADO, MARCELO Booking #: 442965 Release Date: 12-26-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 1:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 CHAVERA, ARNULFO Booking #: 442964 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 12:51 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond ADAMS, JUSTIN Booking #: 442963 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 10:47 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597