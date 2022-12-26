Over the past 24 hours, six people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MOTION TO REVOKE* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1

CPF X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MOORE, CORY Booking #: 442962 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 5:35 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 REDMOND, CURTRELL Booking #: 442961 Booking Date: 12-26-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALEZ-MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 442960 Booking Date: 12-25-2022 – 9:57 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: Bond $2000.00 ALLDREDGE, SHANNA Booking #: 442959 Booking Date: 12-25-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 25890002 * MTR* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR Bond: Bond No Bond MATA, JESSICA Booking #: 442958 Booking Date: 12-25-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, MACDERMOTH Booking #: 442957 Release Date: 12-25-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-25-2022 – 6:14 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

