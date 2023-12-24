From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC FTA X2: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
Corben Wynne mug shot

Corben Wynne

SO Number: 106987

Booking Number: 448855

Booking Date: 12-24-2023 6:14 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Deandre Rodgers mug shot

Deandre Rodgers

SO Number: 107485

Booking Number: 448854

Booking Date: 12-24-2023 4:42 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Kenneth Flannery mug shot

Kenneth Flannery

SO Number: 100074

Booking Number: 448853

Booking Date: 12-24-2023 3:14 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Cody Robison mug shot

Cody Robison

SO Number: 66940

Booking Number: 448852

Booking Date: 12-24-2023 1:31 am

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

*RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2

Bond: $2710.00

Christopher Garcia mug shot

Christopher Garcia

SO Number: 76393

Booking Number: 448851

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 10:54 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Zachery Thompson mug shot

Zachery Thompson

SO Number: 105321

Booking Number: 448850

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:35 pm

Charges:

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

Bond: $1264.00

Tiffany Wilson mug shot

Tiffany Wilson

SO Number: 82653

Booking Number: 448849

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:28 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Luis Munoz-garduno mug shot

Luis Munoz-garduno

SO Number: 71166

Booking Number: 448848

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 7:24 pm

Charges:

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Nova Nixon mug shot

Nova Nixon

SO Number: 107484

Booking Number: 448847

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:42 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

Bond: $2000.00

Eric Florez mug shot

Eric Florez

SO Number: 96581

Booking Number: 448846

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 12:03 pm

Charges:

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Diaz mug shot

Daniel Diaz

SO Number: 81496

Booking Number: 448845

Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:51 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597