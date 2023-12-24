From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC FTA X2: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FTA: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
Corben Wynne
SO Number: 106987
Booking Number: 448855
Booking Date: 12-24-2023 6:14 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Deandre Rodgers
SO Number: 107485
Booking Number: 448854
Booking Date: 12-24-2023 4:42 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
Kenneth Flannery
SO Number: 100074
Booking Number: 448853
Booking Date: 12-24-2023 3:14 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Cody Robison
SO Number: 66940
Booking Number: 448852
Booking Date: 12-24-2023 1:31 am
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
*RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
Bond: $2710.00
Christopher Garcia
SO Number: 76393
Booking Number: 448851
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 10:54 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Zachery Thompson
SO Number: 105321
Booking Number: 448850
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:35 pm
Charges:
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
Bond: $1264.00
Tiffany Wilson
SO Number: 82653
Booking Number: 448849
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:28 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Luis Munoz-garduno
SO Number: 71166
Booking Number: 448848
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 7:24 pm
Charges:
*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Nova Nixon
SO Number: 107484
Booking Number: 448847
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:42 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond: $2000.00
Eric Florez
SO Number: 96581
Booking Number: 448846
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 12:03 pm
Charges:
*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Diaz
SO Number: 81496
Booking Number: 448845
Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:51 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597