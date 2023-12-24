From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

Corben Wynne SO Number: 106987 Booking Number: 448855 Booking Date: 12-24-2023 6:14 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Deandre Rodgers SO Number: 107485 Booking Number: 448854 Booking Date: 12-24-2023 4:42 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Kenneth Flannery SO Number: 100074 Booking Number: 448853 Booking Date: 12-24-2023 3:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cody Robison SO Number: 66940 Booking Number: 448852 Booking Date: 12-24-2023 1:31 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 EVADING ARREST DETENTION POS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2710.00 Christopher Garcia SO Number: 76393 Booking Number: 448851 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 10:54 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Zachery Thompson SO Number: 105321 Booking Number: 448850 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:35 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1264.00 Tiffany Wilson SO Number: 82653 Booking Number: 448849 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 8:28 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Luis Munoz-garduno SO Number: 71166 Booking Number: 448848 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 7:24 pm Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Nova Nixon SO Number: 107484 Booking Number: 448847 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:42 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $2000.00 Eric Florez SO Number: 96581 Booking Number: 448846 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 12:03 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Daniel Diaz SO Number: 81496 Booking Number: 448845 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:51 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

