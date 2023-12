From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 22, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED- NOT CDL: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x2: 1

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC WALKING W/TRAFFIC: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Daniel Diaz SO Number: 81496 Booking Number: 448845 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 6:51 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Abel Fierro SO Number: 105379 Booking Number: 448844 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 5:30 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ericka Diaz SO Number: 102329 Booking Number: 448843 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 4:31 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Rebecca Medrano SO Number: 72431 Booking Number: 448842 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 2:35 am Charges: *CPF*NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED- NOT CDL Bond: No Bond Curtis Stevens SO Number: 96328 Booking Number: 448841 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 1:19 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond: $832.00 Bobby Gomez SO Number: 106449 Booking Number: 448840 Booking Date: 12-23-2023 12:52 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ FLEEING POLICE OFFICER EVADING ARREST DETENTION UNL CARRYING WEAPON NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $5666.00 James Baker SO Number: 68640 Booking Number: 448838 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 11:06 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Frank Varela SO Number: 36333 Booking Number: 448837 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 10:45 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Louis Castro SO Number: 77292 Booking Number: 448836 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 7:16 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Joe Reyes SO Number: 103106 Booking Number: 448835 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 5:51 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x2 MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC WALKING W/TRAFFIC Bond: $7130.00 Miguel Hernandez SO Number: 107482 Booking Number: 448834 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 5:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Jose Lopez SO Number: 77692 Booking Number: 448833 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 1:54 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Raymond Luna SO Number: 49303 Booking Number: 448832 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 12:57 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond David Rios SO Number: 107218 Booking Number: 448831 Booking Date: 12-22-2023 10:38 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597