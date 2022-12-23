Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP* POSS OF MARIJUANA: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTA X2: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VPTA X 3: 1

FREE, LONNIE Booking #: 442935 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3684.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEARMISC VPTA X 3 GONZALEZ, MARCUS Booking #: 442934 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 LESTER, AMY Booking #: 442933 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 LEONARD, ETHAN Booking #: 442932 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:50 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $40000.00 BANKS, DUSTIN Booking #: 442931 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES, GREGNALDO Booking #: 442930 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 8:19 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS OF MARIJUANA Bond: Bond $1500.00 VALENCIA, JAZMINE Booking #: 442929 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 5:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442928 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 4:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 442927 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:13 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $2590.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 NO PROOF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILTYMISC FTA X2 SMITH, RODNEY Booking #: 442926 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 6:27 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: Bond $20500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

