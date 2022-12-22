Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT: 1

*CPF* UNSAFE SPEED: 1

*GAND JURY INDICTMENT* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CPF X 1: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

JONES, DYSON Booking #: 442925 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 PAINTER, JACOB Booking #: 442924 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 3:40 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ANDY Booking #: 442923 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MILLER, ASHLEY Booking #: 442922 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 1:39 am Charges: 52030027 *J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond OWEN, ROGER Booking #: 442921 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAMIREZ-ORTIZ, MARCO Booking #: 442920 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 12:01 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond GLENN, AMANDA Booking #: 442919 Release Date: 12-22-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: Bond $1674.00 Ortega, Aliyah Booking #: 442918 Release Date: 12-22-2022 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 10:52 pm Charges: SP1 *CPF* UNSAFE SPEED Bond: Bond No Bond OJEDA, JOSEPHINE Booking #: 442917 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 10:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TORRES, JACOB Booking #: 442916 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 9:49 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond $1000.00 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MITCHELL, TIMOTHY Booking #: 442915 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO Booking #: 442914 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 8:37 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X 1 Cruz, Mandy Booking #: 442913 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA HERRERA, AARON Booking #: 442912 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 6:24 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: Bond No Bond AGUERO, JOE Booking #: 442911 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 5:25 pm Charges: 26050014 *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 26050014 *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442910 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 5:25 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 442909 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $35000.00 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Cummings, Anthony Booking #: 442908 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 3:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond SALAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 442907 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:58 pm Charges: 22990011 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 22990011 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS ASHLOCK, CALVIN Booking #: 442906 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:57 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond LYVERS, BRANDI Booking #: 442905 Release Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:12 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 WEBB, NATHAN Booking #: 442904 Release Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 1:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 FERRO, PHOENIX Booking #: 442903 Release Date: 12-21-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 10:08 am Charges: 62050119 *COMM*ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597