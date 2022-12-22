Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM*ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT: 1
- *CPF* UNSAFE SPEED: 1
- *GAND JURY INDICTMENT* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- *J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- CPF X 1: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
