Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM*ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT: 1
  • *CPF* UNSAFE SPEED: 1
  • *GAND JURY INDICTMENT* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • *J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • CPF X 1: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
JONES, DYSON
Booking #:
442925
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
PAINTER, JACOB
Booking #:
442924
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 3:40 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, ANDY
Booking #:
442923
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 2:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MILLER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
442922
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 1:39 am
Charges:
52030027 *J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
OWEN, ROGER
Booking #:
442921
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 1:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2162.00
RAMIREZ-ORTIZ, MARCO
Booking #:
442920
Booking Date:
12-22-2022 – 12:01 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GLENN, AMANDA
Booking #:
442919
Release Date:
12-22-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond:
Bond
$1674.00
Ortega, Aliyah
Booking #:
442918
Release Date:
12-22-2022 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
SP1 *CPF* UNSAFE SPEED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
OJEDA, JOSEPHINE
Booking #:
442917
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TORRES, JACOB
Booking #:
442916
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MITCHELL, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
442915
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO
Booking #:
442914
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Cruz, Mandy
Booking #:
442913
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
HERRERA, AARON
Booking #:
442912
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AGUERO, JOE
Booking #:
442911
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
442910
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
442909
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
$35000.00
Cummings, Anthony
Booking #:
442908
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
442907
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
22990011 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ASHLOCK, CALVIN
Booking #:
442906
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LYVERS, BRANDI
Booking #:
442905
Release Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:12 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WEBB, NATHAN
Booking #:
442904
Release Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FERRO, PHOENIX
Booking #:
442903
Release Date:
12-21-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2022 – 10:08 am
Charges:
62050119 *COMM*ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597