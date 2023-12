SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X 3: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

Thomas Bailey SO Number: 103948 Booking Number: 448797 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 5:29 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2666.00 Joe Molina SO Number: 19938 Booking Number: 448796 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 1:56 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Ashley Fleshman SO Number: 107138 Booking Number: 448795 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 9:40 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Aristeo Alfaro SO Number: 96242 Booking Number: 448794 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 9:10 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $500.00 Michael Chadman SO Number: 104397 Booking Number: 448793 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 8:48 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Andres Noyola SO Number: 80383 Booking Number: 448792 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 7:36 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Michael Clark SO Number: 59259 Booking Number: 448791 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 6:32 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 3 MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X 3 Bond: $2892.00 Rance Millican SO Number: 64748 Booking Number: 448790 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 6:00 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Tanya Millican SO Number: 107471 Booking Number: 448789 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 5:18 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Pedro Rivera SO Number: 10438 Booking Number: 448788 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 5:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Joe Paz SO Number: 102102 Booking Number: 448787 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 4:37 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Jonathan Soto SO Number: 103121 Booking Number: 448786 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 3:58 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jakob Hoyt SO Number: 106389 Booking Number: 448785 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 3:24 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Jesse Hernandez SO Number: 76184 Booking Number: 448784 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 3:03 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jace Harris SO Number: 107470 Booking Number: 448783 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 2:02 pm Charges: *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Floyd Tumey SO Number: 107469 Booking Number: 448782 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 1:21 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: No Bond Jose Pedroza-trejo SO Number: 94747 Booking Number: 448781 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 1:06 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond David Coleman SO Number: 103585 Booking Number: 448780 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 12:39 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Justin Duke SO Number: 73693 Booking Number: 448779 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 11:53 am Charges: *MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: $15000.00 Philip Martinez SO Number: 104806 Booking Number: 448778 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 11:07 am Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597