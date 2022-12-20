Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
VALLES, SIERRA
Booking #:
442894
Booking Date:
12-20-2022 – 4:02 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
DORRIS, HANNAH
Booking #:
442893
Booking Date:
12-20-2022 – 3:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MUNOZ, DIEGO
Booking #:
442892
Booking Date:
12-20-2022 – 1:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CUEVAS, BRAYDON
Booking #:
442891
Release Date:
12-20-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, ANTONIA
Booking #:
442890
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
JIMENEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
442889
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
RODRIGUEZ, LISA
Booking #:
442888
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010020 *FTA* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond:
Bond
$3000.00
MARTINEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
442887
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
442886
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
13160017 *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990063 *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GAYTON-MONCADA, JUAN
Booking #:
442885
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JAMES, BRYAN
Booking #:
442884
Release Date:
12-19-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLALTA, JOSUE
Booking #:
442883
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
442882
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, EMERALD
Booking #:
442881
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
442880
Release Date:
12-19-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CARLIN, RUBY
Booking #:
442879
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 9:00 am
Charges:
23990196 GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00

