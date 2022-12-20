Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VALLES, SIERRA Booking #: 442894 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 4:02 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION DORRIS, HANNAH Booking #: 442893 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 3:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MUNOZ, DIEGO Booking #: 442892 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 1:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 CUEVAS, BRAYDON Booking #: 442891 Release Date: 12-20-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 10:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, ANTONIA Booking #: 442890 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 8:24 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $10000.00 12990002 AGG ROBBERY48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION JIMENEZ, MELISSA Booking #: 442889 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond $15000.00 RODRIGUEZ, LISA Booking #: 442888 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 6:45 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010020 *FTA* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond $3000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010020 *FTA* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO MARTINEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 442887 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $2500.00 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50MISC PAROLE VIOLATION FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND Booking #: 442886 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: 13160017 *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990063 *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond No Bond 13160017 *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT13990063 *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT GAYTON-MONCADA, JUAN Booking #: 442885 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 4:03 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond JAMES, BRYAN Booking #: 442884 Release Date: 12-19-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 3:01 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond VILLALTA, JOSUE Booking #: 442883 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond SUTTON, MARY Booking #: 442882 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 1:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MEDINA, EMERALD Booking #: 442881 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 12:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442880 Release Date: 12-19-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 12:02 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CARLIN, RUBY Booking #: 442879 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 9:00 am Charges: 23990196 GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT Bond: Bond $2000.00 23990196 GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVMISC FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597