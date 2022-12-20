Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- AGG ROBBERY: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *FTA* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
13990063 *COMM* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
