From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 1, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC FTA X2: 2

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

*COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1

Sara Kastler SO Number: 107405 Booking Number: 448534 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 4:22 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jeremy Ussery SO Number: 107404 Booking Number: 448533 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 4:10 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Leonicio Ortiz SO Number: 107403 Booking Number: 448532 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 3:03 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Josie Metz SO Number: 107402 Booking Number: 448531 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 3:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 448530 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 2:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Rogelio Ramirez SO Number: 59400 Booking Number: 448529 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 12:30 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Ashley Garcia SO Number: 76074 Booking Number: 448528 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 12:12 am Charges: 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON Bond: No Bond Johnathan Briseno SO Number: 87204 Booking Number: 448527 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 11:11 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1566.00 Angelica Trevino SO Number: 72165 Booking Number: 448526 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 10:00 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Kasie Emin SO Number: 106344 Booking Number: 448525 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 9:54 pm Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Filiberto Corrales SO Number: 104902 Booking Number: 448524 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 9:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Joey Rios SO Number: 75431 Booking Number: 448523 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 9:12 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Aleigha Lewis SO Number: 103591 Booking Number: 448522 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 7:04 pm Charges: *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Guadalupe Jaso SO Number: 102626 Booking Number: 448521 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *COMM*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Cynthia Medina SO Number: 39687 Booking Number: 448520 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Robert Rodriguez SO Number: 68868 Booking Number: 448519 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Lillieann Kuczero SO Number: 106687 Booking Number: 448518 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 3:19 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1548.00 Cody Parker SO Number: 74756 Booking Number: 448517 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 3:03 pm Charges: *COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: No Bond Rosaria Cantu SO Number: 107401 Booking Number: 448516 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 2:49 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Maria Asebedo SO Number: 70219 Booking Number: 448515 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 10:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $500.00 Rusty Hinson SO Number: 90752 Booking Number: 448514 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 10:44 am Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

