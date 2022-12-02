Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*GO OFF BOND* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*GO OFF BOND* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

COMM: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE : 3

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832708J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832709J4 DISREGARD STOP SIGN: 1

HERNANDEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 442654 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 3:45 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRENNAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 442653 Booking Date: 12-02-2022 – 2:59 am Charges: MISC CPF X13

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X13MISC FTA X1 MORGAN, PATRICIA Booking #: 442652 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: 35990008 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $21264.00 35990008 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X8MISC FTA X1 BURGESS, CORBIN Booking #: 442651 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 10:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT HUFFMAN, ANCIREA Booking #: 442650 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $500.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CAVIN, LAQUITA Booking #: 442649 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 9:39 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond No Bond WUERTENBURG, NUBIA Booking #: 442648 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 9:30 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, KRYSTAL Booking #: 442647 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond No Bond BRANNON, MICHAEL Booking #: 442646 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 8:24 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond Reeves, James Booking #: 442645 Release Date: 12-02-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 8:05 pm Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832708J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832709J4 DISREGARD STOP SIGN Bond: Bond No Bond VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832708J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSEVPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832709J4 DISREGARD STOP SIGN AYALA, DAVID Booking #: 442644 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 5:49 pm Charges: 52120009 *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond WOOTEN, RONALD Booking #: 442643 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: 52130008 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond RIVERA, ELISEO Booking #: 442642 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond STARKS, MAURICE Booking #: 442641 Release Date: 12-01-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 VARGAS-MONZON, LUIS Booking #: 442640 Release Date: 12-01-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:35 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond VARGAS-MONZON, JUAN Booking #: 442639 Release Date: 12-01-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:22 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond RIOS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442638 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 442637 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 6:06 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC COMM X 12 Bond: Bond $1000.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELONMISC COMM X 12

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

