Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2
- COMM: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE : 3
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832708J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832709J4 DISREGARD STOP SIGN: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832709J4 DISREGARD STOP SIGN
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC COMM X 12
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
