SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 18, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 4

MISC FTA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

MISC CPF X 10: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2ND: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE / IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC FTA X 4: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY MEMBER: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

Juan Soto SO Number: 78477 Booking Number: 448777 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 2:11 am Charges: MISC CPF X 10 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Justin Long SO Number: 84850 Booking Number: 448776 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 1:53 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2ND EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE / IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC FTA X 4 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $11270.20 Juanita Mendoza SO Number: 34024 Booking Number: 448775 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 12:54 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY MEMBER MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $512.00 Bryan Cronbaugh SO Number: 107468 Booking Number: 448774 Booking Date: 12-19-2023 12:13 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Mary Gatica SO Number: 104824 Booking Number: 448773 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 11:56 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Aristeo Alfaro SO Number: 96242 Booking Number: 448772 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 9:20 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA Bond: $1064.00 Johnathan Stewart SO Number: 84421 Booking Number: 448771 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 9:03 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jolina Cifuentes SO Number: 107467 Booking Number: 448770 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 8:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Tyler Weber SO Number: 107466 Booking Number: 448769 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 8:44 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Robert Young SO Number: 65315 Booking Number: 448768 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 8:28 pm Charges: *MTR*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Victor Villa SO Number: 78996 Booking Number: 448767 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 6:31 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jessica Cisneros SO Number: 104301 Booking Number: 448766 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 5:26 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Justin Delarosa SO Number: 58306 Booking Number: 448765 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 5:24 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Josilyn Hernandez SO Number: 96971 Booking Number: 448764 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 3:42 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE Bond: No Bond Jonathan Barajas SO Number: 81816 Booking Number: 448763 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 3:14 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Ronald Stevens SO Number: 107465 Booking Number: 448762 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 2:27 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1500.00 Garry Thompson SO Number: 107464 Booking Number: 448761 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 12:55 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Gabriel Wilkins SO Number: 66153 Booking Number: 448760 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 12:41 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Jacob Tarango SO Number: 86183 Booking Number: 448759 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 12:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Yolanda Sanchez SO Number: 30736 Booking Number: 448758 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 12:14 pm Charges: *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Josette Brown SO Number: 107463 Booking Number: 448757 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 10:22 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jacob Duran SO Number: 98957 Booking Number: 448756 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 10:21 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Marlon Alexander SO Number: 20572 Booking Number: 448755 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 10:06 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Marcelo Torres SO Number: 65324 Booking Number: 448754 Booking Date: 12-18-2023 8:54 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2224.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

