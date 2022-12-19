Over the past 72 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- DRIVING ON LEFT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
December 19, 2022
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 3
December 18, 2022
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
December 17, 2022
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 5
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
