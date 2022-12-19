Over the past 72 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DRIVING ON LEFT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

December 19, 2022 THOMPSON, SHANNON Booking #: 442877 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 PEREZ, JADE Booking #: 442876 Booking Date: 12-19-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 CUELLAR, ALISIANNA Booking #: 442875 Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 11:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $942.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT LOPEZ, JOSE Booking #: 442874 Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 SEGURA-ANGELES, J CARMELO Booking #: 442873 Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $1000.00 ALBARADO, MICHAEL Booking #: 442872 Release Date: 12-18-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 3:30 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond: Bond $5080.00 54999999 DWLI54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVERMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEMISC VPTA x 3 HENDRICK, ROSS Booking #: 442871 Release Date: 12-18-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 3:29 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 December 18, 2022 Gorski, Lisa Booking #: 442870 Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT Bond: Bond $1152.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT SEGURA, REBECCA Booking #: 442869 Booking Date: 12-18-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1190.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 DWLI55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DELRIO, JOHNNY Booking #: 442868 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 10:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 GREER, PETER Booking #: 442867 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 10:11 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond Hallmark, Larry Booking #: 442866 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 9:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 December 17, 2022 LARUE, JIMMY Booking #: 442865 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 4:39 am Charges: 25020015 *FTA* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: Bond $11162.00 25020015 *FTA* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA COX, BRIAN Booking #: 442864 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 3:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Regalado, Jeremy Booking #: 442863 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 3:42 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 ALFARO, GERARDO Booking #: 442862 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 LOBBES, LISA Booking #: 442861 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 2:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Ellison, Melissa Booking #: 442860 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 1:45 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 STERLING, JOHNIE Booking #: 442859 Booking Date: 12-17-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 5 Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X 5 REEVES, PRESTON Booking #: 442858 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 11:27 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1368.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA X 2 THOMAS, LONNIE Booking #: 442857 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 442856 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3174.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2MISC FTA X 3 SARINANA, BRANDON Booking #: 442855 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 2:01 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond CAMARILLO, MIRANDA Booking #: 442854 Release Date: 12-17-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 1 Bond: Bond No Bond VELASCO, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 442853 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond Garcia, Santana Booking #: 442852 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 10:57 am Charges: 52130008 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond SANTANA, MARGARET Booking #: 442851 Release Date: 12-16-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 10:02 am Charges: 23990191 *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond HALL, STEVEN Booking #: 442850 Release Date: 12-16-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 7:47 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597