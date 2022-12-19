Over the past 72 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • DRIVING ON LEFT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

December 19, 2022

THOMPSON, SHANNON
Booking #:
442877
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 2:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$442.00
PEREZ, JADE
Booking #:
442876
Booking Date:
12-19-2022 – 12:04 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$442.00
CUELLAR, ALISIANNA
Booking #:
442875
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$942.00
LOPEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442874
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SEGURA-ANGELES, J CARMELO
Booking #:
442873
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442872
Release Date:
12-18-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 3
Bond:
Bond
$5080.00
HENDRICK, ROSS
Booking #:
442871
Release Date:
12-18-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00

December 18, 2022

Gorski, Lisa
Booking #:
442870
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT
Bond:
Bond
$1152.00
SEGURA, REBECCA
Booking #:
442869
Booking Date:
12-18-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1190.00
DELRIO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
442868
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$442.00
GREER, PETER
Booking #:
442867
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Hallmark, Larry
Booking #:
442866
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

December 17, 2022

LARUE, JIMMY
Booking #:
442865
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 4:39 am
Charges:
25020015 *FTA* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
Bond:
Bond
$11162.00
COX, BRIAN
Booking #:
442864
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 3:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
Regalado, Jeremy
Booking #:
442863
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 3:42 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
ALFARO, GERARDO
Booking #:
442862
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
LOBBES, LISA
Booking #:
442861
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 2:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
Ellison, Melissa
Booking #:
442860
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 1:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
STERLING, JOHNIE
Booking #:
442859
Booking Date:
12-17-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 5
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
REEVES, PRESTON
Booking #:
442858
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1368.00
THOMAS, LONNIE
Booking #:
442857
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442856
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$3174.00
SARINANA, BRANDON
Booking #:
442855
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAMARILLO, MIRANDA
Booking #:
442854
Release Date:
12-17-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VELASCO, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
442853
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 10:58 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Garcia, Santana
Booking #:
442852
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 10:57 am
Charges:
52130008 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SANTANA, MARGARET
Booking #:
442851
Release Date:
12-16-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 10:02 am
Charges:
23990191 *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALL, STEVEN
Booking #:
442850
Release Date:
12-16-2022 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 7:47 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597