From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

AGG ROBBERY: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTSLI – FIXED OBJECT: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTAX3: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52MPH IN 40MPH ZONE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC VPTA x 3: 1

Melchizadek Carter SO Number: 90712 Booking Number: 448747 Booking Date: 12-17-2023 4:57 am Charges: AGG ROBBERY EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $150000.00 Joel Hernandez SO Number: 107461 Booking Number: 448746 Booking Date: 12-17-2023 4:30 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Arthur Adame SO Number: 107459 Booking Number: 448744 Booking Date: 12-17-2023 3:38 am Charges: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTSLI – FIXED OBJECT RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $3316.00 Brittaney Few SO Number: 106927 Booking Number: 448743 Booking Date: 12-17-2023 1:51 am Charges: PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $926.00 Miguel Rios SO Number: 70896 Booking Number: 448742 Booking Date: 12-17-2023 12:17 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Rudy Palacio SO Number: 46618 Booking Number: 448741 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 10:45 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Evan Berryhill SO Number: 105401 Booking Number: 448740 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 10:29 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Francisco Lopez SO Number: 42678 Booking Number: 448739 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 9:42 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Johnny Villarreal SO Number: 86006 Booking Number: 448738 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 7:50 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTAX3 Bond: $2268.00 Bobby Preas SO Number: 43570 Booking Number: 448737 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 5:38 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jakob Loya SO Number: 107311 Booking Number: 448736 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 4:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Cameron Gilbert SO Number: 97047 Booking Number: 448735 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 4:56 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1264.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 448734 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 4:02 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond George Chapman SO Number: 56588 Booking Number: 448733 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 10:24 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52MPH IN 40MPH ZONE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC VPTA x 3 Bond: $4108.00 Nicholas Thompson SO Number: 87096 Booking Number: 448732 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 7:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597