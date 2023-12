From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 15, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

*MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

MISC CPF X12: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

Shandon Wiley SO Number: 107458 Booking Number: 448731 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 4:57 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jimmy Quiroz SO Number: 107457 Booking Number: 448730 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 2:40 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Jerry Ekert SO Number: 29232 Booking Number: 448729 Booking Date: 12-16-2023 1:36 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Jose Baca SO Number: 71360 Booking Number: 448728 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 11:49 pm Charges: *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 James Hawkins SO Number: 107456 Booking Number: 448727 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 10:11 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 POSS MARIJ <2OZ OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: $1500.00 Gerardo Gallegos SO Number: 52580 Booking Number: 448726 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 9:23 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ruby Ramirez SO Number: 107455 Booking Number: 448725 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 9:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $10000.00 Juan Mercado SO Number: 105409 Booking Number: 448724 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 8:02 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $640.00 Cecilia Garcia SO Number: 53575 Booking Number: 448723 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 5:23 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jacobi Reynolds SO Number: 96615 Booking Number: 448722 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 4:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Jessica Berry SO Number: 107065 Booking Number: 448718 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 3:05 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $35000.00 Kolby Jones SO Number: 102969 Booking Number: 448721 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 2:35 pm Charges: *COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: No Bond Shanequa Smith SO Number: 80238 Booking Number: 448720 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Kayla Arzate SO Number: 107454 Booking Number: 448719 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 2:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Juan Gonzales SO Number: 100966 Booking Number: 448717 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 2:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Monte’ Jarmon SO Number: 58199 Booking Number: 448716 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 1:07 pm Charges: *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Cherisa Hudson SO Number: 61583 Booking Number: 448715 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 11:52 am Charges: *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Pablo Aguilar SO Number: 41166 Booking Number: 448714 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 11:22 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MISC CPF X12 Bond: No Bond Martin Fuentes SO Number: 106535 Booking Number: 448713 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 9:20 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

