Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKES: 1
- COMM* DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
- COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- COMM* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING ON LEFT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 1
54990008 *VOP*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
MISC *FTA*CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT
54990007 COMM*DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
54990031 COMM*RACING ON HIGHWAY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597