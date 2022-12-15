Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKES: 1

COMM* DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

COMM* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING ON LEFT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

KINDELL, TAMARA Booking #: 442832 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 442831 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: Bond $574.00 MABERRY, HENRY Booking #: 442830 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 1:49 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FRIEND, STEPHEN Booking #: 442829 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 12:41 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1546.00 VALDEZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 442828 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 12:03 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MITCHELL, STEPHANIE Booking #: 442827 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: Bond No Bond PASILLAS, RICHARD Booking #: 442826 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 10:31 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 442825 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT Bond: Bond $1210.00 HAWKINS, BRAD Booking #: 442824 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 7:30 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2052.00 MASSINGILL, SKY Booking #: 442823 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990008 *VOP*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

MISC *FTA*CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT Bond: Bond $13500.00 MARKSBERRY, BOBBY Booking #: 442822 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond ALLISON, FALLON Booking #: 442821 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 6:47 pm Charges: 25020025 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT Bond: Bond No Bond CLARK, MANDI Booking #: 442820 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond $100000.00 ALMANZA, SANTOS Booking #: 442819 Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990007 COMM*DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

54990031 COMM*RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond No Bond RUSSELL, AUSTIN Booking #: 442818 Release Date: 12-14-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 1:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 CARDONA, CARLOS Booking #: 442817 Release Date: 12-14-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2022 – 9:56 am Charges: 29999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1012.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

