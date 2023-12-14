From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • FALSE REPORT INDUCE EMERGENCY RESP: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
Robert Schmidt mug shot

Robert Schmidt

SO Number: 74165

Booking Number: 448697

Booking Date: 12-14-2023 1:01 am

Charges:

FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP

Bond: $500.00

Nathan Moreno mug shot

Nathan Moreno

SO Number: 107450

Booking Number: 448696

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 7:58 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $100662.00

Rainie Baldwin mug shot

Rainie Baldwin

SO Number: 87012

Booking Number: 448695

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 6:19 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Felipe Reyes mug shot

Felipe Reyes

SO Number: 72819

Booking Number: 448694

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 12:25 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: $7500.00

Rolando Roman mug shot

Rolando Roman

SO Number: 100903

Booking Number: 448693

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 11:44 am

Charges:

*COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO

Bond: No Bond

Richard Rashid mug shot

Richard Rashid

SO Number: 83709

Booking Number: 448692

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 8:13 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597