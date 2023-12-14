From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- FALSE REPORT INDUCE EMERGENCY RESP: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
Robert Schmidt
SO Number: 74165
Booking Number: 448697
Booking Date: 12-14-2023 1:01 am
Charges:
FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP
Bond: $500.00
Nathan Moreno
SO Number: 107450
Booking Number: 448696
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 7:58 pm
Charges:
BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $100662.00
Rainie Baldwin
SO Number: 87012
Booking Number: 448695
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 6:19 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Felipe Reyes
SO Number: 72819
Booking Number: 448694
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 12:25 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond: $7500.00
Rolando Roman
SO Number: 100903
Booking Number: 448693
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 11:44 am
Charges:
*COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO
Bond: No Bond
Richard Rashid
SO Number: 83709
Booking Number: 448692
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 8:13 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: $1000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
