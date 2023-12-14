From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

FALSE REPORT INDUCE EMERGENCY RESP: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

Robert Schmidt SO Number: 74165 Booking Number: 448697 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 1:01 am Charges: FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP Bond: $500.00 Nathan Moreno SO Number: 107450 Booking Number: 448696 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 7:58 pm Charges: BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $100662.00 Rainie Baldwin SO Number: 87012 Booking Number: 448695 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 6:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Felipe Reyes SO Number: 72819 Booking Number: 448694 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 12:25 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $7500.00 Rolando Roman SO Number: 100903 Booking Number: 448693 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 11:44 am Charges: *COMM* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO Bond: No Bond Richard Rashid SO Number: 83709 Booking Number: 448692 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 8:13 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597