Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CAZARES, MAXIMINO Booking #: 442816 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 11:41 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

38060009 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G38060009 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCEMISC CPF X 2 MAY, SHAWN Booking #: 442815 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond GERRITS, ERIC Booking #: 442814 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond GALINDO, DOMINIC Booking #: 442813 Release Date: 12-14-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 9:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond SERRATO, GABRYELLA Booking #: 442812 Release Date: 12-13-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 8:01 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $287.00 REYES, JOE Booking #: 442811 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 3:54 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond KALVODA, ISABELLA Booking #: 442810 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 1:40 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS RODRIGUEZ, MICHELLE Booking #: 442809 Release Date: 12-13-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 6:50 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

