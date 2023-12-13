SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Tony Arroyo SO Number: 16575 Booking Number: 448691 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:57 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C Bond: $512.00 David Arroyo SO Number: 72214 Booking Number: 448690 Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:41 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $500.00 Ethan Little SO Number: 72474 Booking Number: 448689 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:32 pm Charges: *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Crystal Cabrera SO Number: 67296 Booking Number: 448688 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 7:17 pm Charges: CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK Bond: $5000.00 Andrew Salinas SO Number: 65949 Booking Number: 448687 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:52 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jamie Chandler-harp SO Number: 72661 Booking Number: 448686 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT Bond: No Bond Roxanna Andrade SO Number: 107342 Booking Number: 448685 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:12 pm Charges: AGG ROBBERY RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $105000.00 Bob Battarbee SO Number: 103917 Booking Number: 448684 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 1:38 pm Charges: *MTR*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Jazmine Valencia SO Number: 91869 Booking Number: 448683 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:10 am Charges: *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597