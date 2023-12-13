SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1
- AGG ROBBERY: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
Tony Arroyo
SO Number: 16575
Booking Number: 448691
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:57 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
David Arroyo
SO Number: 72214
Booking Number: 448690
Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:41 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $500.00
Ethan Little
SO Number: 72474
Booking Number: 448689
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:32 pm
Charges:
*J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: No Bond
Crystal Cabrera
SO Number: 67296
Booking Number: 448688
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 7:17 pm
Charges:
CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK
Bond: $5000.00
Andrew Salinas
SO Number: 65949
Booking Number: 448687
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:52 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Jamie Chandler-harp
SO Number: 72661
Booking Number: 448686
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:04 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
Bond: No Bond
Roxanna Andrade
SO Number: 107342
Booking Number: 448685
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:12 pm
Charges:
AGG ROBBERY
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $105000.00
Bob Battarbee
SO Number: 103917
Booking Number: 448684
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 1:38 pm
Charges:
*MTR*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Jazmine Valencia
SO Number: 91869
Booking Number: 448683
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:10 am
Charges:
*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597