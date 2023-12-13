SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1
  • AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
Tony Arroyo mug shot

Tony Arroyo

SO Number: 16575

Booking Number: 448691

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:57 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

David Arroyo mug shot

David Arroyo

SO Number: 72214

Booking Number: 448690

Booking Date: 12-13-2023 2:41 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

J/N DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $500.00

Ethan Little mug shot

Ethan Little

SO Number: 72474

Booking Number: 448689

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:32 pm

Charges:

*J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: No Bond

Crystal Cabrera mug shot

Crystal Cabrera

SO Number: 67296

Booking Number: 448688

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 7:17 pm

Charges:

CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIM NEGLECT/OVERWORK

Bond: $5000.00

Andrew Salinas mug shot

Andrew Salinas

SO Number: 65949

Booking Number: 448687

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:52 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Jamie Chandler-harp mug shot

Jamie Chandler-harp

SO Number: 72661

Booking Number: 448686

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:04 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT

Bond: No Bond

Roxanna Andrade mug shot

Roxanna Andrade

SO Number: 107342

Booking Number: 448685

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:12 pm

Charges:

AGG ROBBERY

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $105000.00

Bob Battarbee mug shot

Bob Battarbee

SO Number: 103917

Booking Number: 448684

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 1:38 pm

Charges:

*MTR*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Jazmine Valencia mug shot

Jazmine Valencia

SO Number: 91869

Booking Number: 448683

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 11:10 am

Charges:

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597