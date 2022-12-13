Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

BAUCHAM, JAMES Booking #: 442808 Booking Date: 12-13-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1500.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 442806 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 11:27 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 Fobb, Kiantae Booking #: 442805 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond Durham, Susanne Booking #: 442804 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 8:53 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442803 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 8:11 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 442802 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 8:10 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 442801 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, OSCAR Booking #: 442800 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 7:02 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HINOJAS, JULIAN Booking #: 442799 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 4:13 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF x 13

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $1002.00 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CPF x 13MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE CAPUCHINO, JESSIE Booking #: 442798 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 3:01 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond MENDOZA, PETE Booking #: 442797 Release Date: 12-12-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 2:12 pm Charges: 54990044 *CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING

MISC CPF x 2 Bond: Bond No Bond 54990044 *CPF*RECKLESS DRIVINGMISC CPF x 2 SOTO, RAVEN Booking #: 442796 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 12:27 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, RACHEL Booking #: 442795 Release Date: 12-12-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 8:29 am Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597