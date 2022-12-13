Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
BAUCHAM, JAMES
Booking #:
442808
Booking Date:
12-13-2022 – 2:04 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
442806
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Fobb, Kiantae
Booking #:
442805
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Durham, Susanne
Booking #:
442804
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
442803
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
442802
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
442801
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, OSCAR
Booking #:
442800
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
HINOJAS, JULIAN
Booking #:
442799
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF x 13
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond:
Bond
$1002.00
CAPUCHINO, JESSIE
Booking #:
442798
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, PETE
Booking #:
442797
Release Date:
12-12-2022 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 2:12 pm
Charges:
54990044 *CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC CPF x 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SOTO, RAVEN
Booking #:
442796
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, RACHEL
Booking #:
442795
Release Date:
12-12-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2022 – 8:29 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
