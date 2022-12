Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

December 12, 2022 DUKE, JUSTIN Booking #: 442794 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 ORTIZ, JUAN Booking #: 442793 Booking Date: 12-12-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BUKSAR, JAMES Booking #: 442792 Booking Date: 12-11-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV Bond: Bond $512.00 GARCIA, JOSE Booking #: 442791 Booking Date: 12-11-2022 – 10:13 pm Charges: 26070032 FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1462.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $944.00

35990248 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 11

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $304.00

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $304.00 13990001 *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJMISC CPF X 2 WALKER, SHERRY Booking #: 442781 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 7:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 GORSKI, MEGAN Booking #: 442780 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 23990194 GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond $7500.00 NAVA, SETH Booking #: 442778 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 442777 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2330.00

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: Bond $1500.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 MORENO-NAVARRO, ERICK Booking #: 442771 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 FUENTES, RENATO Booking #: 442770 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 DENNY, CHANCE Booking #: 442769 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 1:47 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond $500.00 HICKMAN, JAMAL Booking #: 442768 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00

53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPFX12 Bond: Bond $300.00

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2926.00

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1000.00

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 1

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1252.00

54999999 EXPERED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond: Bond $432.00

35990249 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond 35990248 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G35990249 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G CRUZ, ERIC Booking #: 442758 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 4:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond BRAMAN, JAYSEN Booking #: 442757 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 3:56 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond $500.00

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $34000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

