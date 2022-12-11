Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT: 1
  • GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ < 2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
PYLE, DANI
Booking #:
442784
Booking Date:
12-11-2022 – 3:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORENO, MELANIE FLORES
Booking #:
442783
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 11
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
VASQUEZ, HUGO
Booking #:
442782
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
13990001 *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
$304.00
WALKER, SHERRY
Booking #:
442781
Release Date:
12-10-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GORSKI, MEGAN
Booking #:
442780
Release Date:
12-10-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
23990194 GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
NAVA, SETH
Booking #:
442778
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
442777
Release Date:
12-10-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2330.00
RUIZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
442776
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALADEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
442775
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DYER, DESTINY
Booking #:
442774
Release Date:
12-10-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 6:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
CASTILLO, AURELIO
Booking #:
442773
Release Date:
12-10-2022 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
12-10-2022 – 6:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
