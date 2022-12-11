Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT: 1

GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ < 2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

PYLE, DANI Booking #: 442784 Booking Date: 12-11-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MORENO, MELANIE FLORES Booking #: 442783 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 11

VASQUEZ, HUGO Booking #: 442782 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 9:01 pm Charges: 13990001 *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $304.00

WALKER, SHERRY Booking #: 442781 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 7:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 GORSKI, MEGAN Booking #: 442780 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 23990194 GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond $7500.00 NAVA, SETH Booking #: 442778 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 442777 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2330.00

54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT

RUIZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 442776 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

VALADEZ, JOHN Booking #: 442775 Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 3:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DYER, DESTINY Booking #: 442774 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:53 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $5000.00 CASTILLO, AURELIO Booking #: 442773 Release Date: 12-10-2022 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 12-10-2022 – 6:31 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

