From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1
- UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
- THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
Patrick Harris
SO Number: 107443
Booking Number: 448655
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 6:26 am
Charges:
ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Diaz
SO Number: 81496
Booking Number: 448654
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 5:43 am
Charges:
UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
Bond: No Bond
Jancarlo Gonzalez
SO Number: 107442
Booking Number: 448653
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:54 am
Charges:
THEFT OF FIREARM
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: $1000.00
Jesus Torrez
SO Number: 101668
Booking Number: 448652
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:04 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $2000.00
Ismiel Torres
SO Number: 107441
Booking Number: 448651
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 3:00 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Samantha Jalomo
SO Number: 107440
Booking Number: 448650
Booking Date: 12-10-2023 12:44 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Codie Porras
SO Number: 75043
Booking Number: 448649
Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:13 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Daniel Kunkel
SO Number: 107439
Booking Number: 448648
Booking Date: 12-09-2023 8:11 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $3500.00
Sharon Vollmer
SO Number: 106751
Booking Number: 448647
Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:17 pm
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $500.00
Tristan Saucedo
SO Number: 107438
Booking Number: 448646
Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:14 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $962.00
Austin Sauseda
SO Number: 107437
Booking Number: 448645
Booking Date: 12-09-2023 10:13 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597