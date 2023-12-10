From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1
  • UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
Patrick Harris mug shot

Patrick Harris

SO Number: 107443

Booking Number: 448655

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 6:26 am

Charges:

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Diaz mug shot

Daniel Diaz

SO Number: 81496

Booking Number: 448654

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 5:43 am

Charges:

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

Bond: No Bond

Jancarlo Gonzalez mug shot

Jancarlo Gonzalez

SO Number: 107442

Booking Number: 448653

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:54 am

Charges:

THEFT OF FIREARM

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: $1000.00

Jesus Torrez mug shot

Jesus Torrez

SO Number: 101668

Booking Number: 448652

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:04 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $2000.00

Ismiel Torres mug shot

Ismiel Torres

SO Number: 107441

Booking Number: 448651

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 3:00 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Samantha Jalomo mug shot

Samantha Jalomo

SO Number: 107440

Booking Number: 448650

Booking Date: 12-10-2023 12:44 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Codie Porras mug shot

Codie Porras

SO Number: 75043

Booking Number: 448649

Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:13 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Daniel Kunkel mug shot

Daniel Kunkel

SO Number: 107439

Booking Number: 448648

Booking Date: 12-09-2023 8:11 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $3500.00

Sharon Vollmer mug shot

Sharon Vollmer

SO Number: 106751

Booking Number: 448647

Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:17 pm

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $500.00

Tristan Saucedo mug shot

Tristan Saucedo

SO Number: 107438

Booking Number: 448646

Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:14 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $962.00

Austin Sauseda mug shot

Austin Sauseda

SO Number: 107437

Booking Number: 448645

Booking Date: 12-09-2023 10:13 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597