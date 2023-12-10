From 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, to 7 a.m. Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

Patrick Harris SO Number: 107443 Booking Number: 448655 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 6:26 am Charges: ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY Bond: No Bond Daniel Diaz SO Number: 81496 Booking Number: 448654 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 5:43 am Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT Bond: No Bond Jancarlo Gonzalez SO Number: 107442 Booking Number: 448653 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:54 am Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Jesus Torrez SO Number: 101668 Booking Number: 448652 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 4:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2000.00 Ismiel Torres SO Number: 107441 Booking Number: 448651 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 3:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Samantha Jalomo SO Number: 107440 Booking Number: 448650 Booking Date: 12-10-2023 12:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Codie Porras SO Number: 75043 Booking Number: 448649 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:13 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Daniel Kunkel SO Number: 107439 Booking Number: 448648 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 8:11 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $3500.00 Sharon Vollmer SO Number: 106751 Booking Number: 448647 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:17 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $500.00 Tristan Saucedo SO Number: 107438 Booking Number: 448646 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 11:14 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $962.00 Austin Sauseda SO Number: 107437 Booking Number: 448645 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 10:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597