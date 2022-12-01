Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

VALDEZ, STEVE Booking #: 442635 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, FERNANDO Booking #: 442634 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:10 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX14 Bond: Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX14 GALVAN, ALEXIS Booking #: 442633 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 10:40 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 UBER, JERAMY Booking #: 442632 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: Bond No Bond ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 442631 Release Date: 11-30-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 6:32 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 PEREZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 442630 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JUAN Booking #: 442629 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DURHAM, CHRISTINA Booking #: 442628 Release Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond LINK, EMALEY Booking #: 442627 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 2:16 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $30000.00 FLORES, JOSEPH Booking #: 442626 Release Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 12:30 pm Charges: 23990208 *GOB* THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT

35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 23990208 *GOB* THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

