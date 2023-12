SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, to 7 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

AGG ROBBERY: 2

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 50MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE FRONT/REAR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING BATH/DRESS RM: 1

*J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE: 1

OPEN CPF*OPEN CONTAINER: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

Kristen Cary SO Number: 100628 Booking Number: 448513 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:39 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $50000.00 Jaxson Russell SO Number: 96673 Booking Number: 448512 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 3:51 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Tomas Salazar SO Number: 90859 Booking Number: 448511 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 1:37 am Charges: AGG ROBBERY SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 50MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA Bond: $151096.00 Kaylee Smith SO Number: 107400 Booking Number: 448510 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 11:20 pm Charges: AGG ROBBERY Bond: No Bond Shawn May SO Number: 102522 Booking Number: 448509 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 11:17 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Rigoberto Reyes SO Number: 107399 Booking Number: 448508 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 10:44 pm Charges: NO LICENSE PLATE FRONT/REAR NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $1684.00 Floyd Casel SO Number: 107398 Booking Number: 448507 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 10:15 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 James Guadarrama SO Number: 107397 Booking Number: 448506 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 8:56 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Jeremiha Urrabazo SO Number: 104482 Booking Number: 448505 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 7:51 pm Charges: *GOB*INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING BATH/DRESS RM Bond: No Bond Matthew Nelsen SO Number: 101100 Booking Number: 448504 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 7:44 pm Charges: *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE OPEN CPF*OPEN CONTAINER Bond: No Bond Michael Hensley SO Number: 106373 Booking Number: 448503 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 2:53 pm Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond: No Bond Charlie Mcdonell SO Number: 31868 Booking Number: 448502 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 2:48 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Julian Valdez SO Number: 107396 Booking Number: 448501 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 2:39 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Rudolfo Salinas SO Number: 105775 Booking Number: 448500 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 12:11 pm Charges: *VOP* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: No Bond Oscar Ortiz SO Number: 51230 Booking Number: 448499 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 12:01 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond David Pruitt SO Number: 82458 Booking Number: 448498 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 11:19 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jaron Daniels SO Number: 83241 Booking Number: 448497 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 10:52 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Marcus Reed SO Number: 97502 Booking Number: 448496 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 10:23 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597