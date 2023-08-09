From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- MISC CPF X3: 1
- MISC VPTA X2: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
- ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- MISC CPF x 5: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
Joey Gonzales
SO Number: 99360
Booking Number: 446596
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 7:07 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Adrian Regalado
SO Number: 75152
Booking Number: 446595
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 6:06 pm
Charges:
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $2212.00
Danny Reed
SO Number: 40475
Booking Number: 446594
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:21 pm
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING
Bond: $462.00
Jeremy Joiner
SO Number: 54029
Booking Number: 446593
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:01 pm
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: $2000.00
Julian Bradley
SO Number: 84703
Booking Number: 446592
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 4:17 pm
Charges:
*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Nathan Ball
SO Number: 71161
Booking Number: 446591
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 1:18 pm
Charges:
*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER
ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
Bond: $528.00
Shanandoah Sanders
SO Number: 67804
Booking Number: 446590
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 11:02 am
Charges:
*CPF* EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: No Bond
Joshue Brown
SO Number: 106894
Booking Number: 446589
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 10:01 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC CPF x 5
Bond: $550.00
Henry Brake
SO Number: 63560
Booking Number: 446588
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 8:04 am
Charges:
*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
