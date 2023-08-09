From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC CPF x 5: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

Joey Gonzales SO Number: 99360 Booking Number: 446596 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 7:07 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Adrian Regalado SO Number: 75152 Booking Number: 446595 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 6:06 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO DRIVER’S LICENSE MISC CPF X3 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2212.00 Danny Reed SO Number: 40475 Booking Number: 446594 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:21 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING Bond: $462.00 Jeremy Joiner SO Number: 54029 Booking Number: 446593 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:01 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $2000.00 Julian Bradley SO Number: 84703 Booking Number: 446592 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 4:17 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Nathan Ball SO Number: 71161 Booking Number: 446591 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 1:18 pm Charges: *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond: $528.00 Shanandoah Sanders SO Number: 67804 Booking Number: 446590 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 11:02 am Charges: *CPF* EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: No Bond Joshue Brown SO Number: 106894 Booking Number: 446589 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 10:01 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF x 5 Bond: $550.00 Henry Brake SO Number: 63560 Booking Number: 446588 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 8:04 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

