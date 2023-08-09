From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • MISC CPF X3: 1
  • MISC VPTA X2: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
  • ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • MISC CPF x 5: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
Joey Gonzales mug shot

Joey Gonzales

SO Number: 99360

Booking Number: 446596

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 7:07 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Adrian Regalado mug shot

Adrian Regalado

SO Number: 75152

Booking Number: 446595

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 6:06 pm

Charges:

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $2212.00

Danny Reed mug shot

Danny Reed

SO Number: 40475

Booking Number: 446594

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:21 pm

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING

Bond: $462.00

Jeremy Joiner mug shot

Jeremy Joiner

SO Number: 54029

Booking Number: 446593

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 5:01 pm

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: $2000.00

Julian Bradley mug shot

Julian Bradley

SO Number: 84703

Booking Number: 446592

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 4:17 pm

Charges:

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Nathan Ball mug shot

Nathan Ball

SO Number: 71161

Booking Number: 446591

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 1:18 pm

Charges:

*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

OPERATE MOTOR VECHICLE WITHOUT REGISTRATION STICKER

ORERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION

Bond: $528.00

Shanandoah Sanders mug shot

Shanandoah Sanders

SO Number: 67804

Booking Number: 446590

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 11:02 am

Charges:

*CPF* EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

MISC *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: No Bond

Joshue Brown mug shot

Joshue Brown

SO Number: 106894

Booking Number: 446589

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 10:01 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPF x 5

Bond: $550.00

Henry Brake mug shot

Henry Brake

SO Number: 63560

Booking Number: 446588

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 8:04 am

Charges:

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597