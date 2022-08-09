Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Rickey Harold Williams III, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, on a warrant issued by the Arlington Police Department. According to arrest records, Williams is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. As of Tuesday morning, August 8th, Williams remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) COMMITTED BECAUSE OF BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

GARCIA, IMELDA Booking #: 440882 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 5:13 am Charges: 13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond LEACH, EUGENE Booking #: 440881 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 1:17 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 440880 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 8:06 pm Charges: 48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond No Bond CISNEROS, SAMANTHA Booking #: 440879 Release Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 7:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, RICKEY Booking #: 440878 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 4:52 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond VALADEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 440877 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 4:36 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond KALVODA, ISABELLA Booking #: 440876 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 4:26 pm Charges: 54999999 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 EARNEST, JOHN Booking #: 440875 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 4:19 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, CYNTHIA Booking #: 440874 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 3:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 3MISC FTA ALDRETE, ALFONSO Booking #: 440873 Release Date: 08-08-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: Bond No Bond SALINAS-MORA, DAMIEN Booking #: 440872 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 11:51 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond $11000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G BERRYHILL, EVAN Booking #: 440871 Release Date: 08-08-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 11:39 am Charges: 2201C1247 ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) COMMITTED BECAUSE OF BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: Bond No Bond SALDANA, ISEBELLA Booking #: 440870 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 10:39 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2 Bond: Bond $1100.00 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2 MARTIN, RODNEY Booking #: 440869 Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 9:08 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond CASTANEDA, BEVERLY Booking #: 440868 Release Date: 08-08-2022 – 8:28 am Booking Date: 08-08-2022 – 6:42 am Charges: 54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $768.00 54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597