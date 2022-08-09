Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Rickey Williams Mugshot

Rickey Harold Williams III, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, on a warrant issued by the Arlington Police Department.

According to arrest records, Williams is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

As of Tuesday morning, August 8th, Williams remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) COMMITTED BECAUSE OF BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
GARCIA, IMELDA
Booking #:
440882
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 5:13 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
440881
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 1:17 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
440880
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CISNEROS, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
440879
Release Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, RICKEY
Booking #:
440878
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALADEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
440877
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KALVODA, ISABELLA
Booking #:
440876
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
EARNEST, JOHN
Booking #:
440875
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
440874
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 3:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
ALDRETE, ALFONSO
Booking #:
440873
Release Date:
08-08-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS-MORA, DAMIEN
Booking #:
440872
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 11:51 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
$11000.00
BERRYHILL, EVAN
Booking #:
440871
Release Date:
08-08-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 11:39 am
Charges:
2201C1247 ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) COMMITTED BECAUSE OF BIAS/PREJUDICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALDANA, ISEBELLA
Booking #:
440870
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 10:39 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
Bond:
Bond
$1100.00
MARTIN, RODNEY
Booking #:
440869
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 9:08 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTANEDA, BEVERLY
Booking #:
440868
Release Date:
08-08-2022 – 8:28 am
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 6:42 am
Charges:
54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$768.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
