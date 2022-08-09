Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Rickey Harold Williams III, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, on a warrant issued by the Arlington Police Department.
According to arrest records, Williams is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
As of Tuesday morning, August 8th, Williams remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) COMMITTED BECAUSE OF BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
MISC FTA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
