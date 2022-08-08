Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 7
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
- FTA: 4
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- MIC-ALCOHOL: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 6
- RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RPR* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA x 4: 1
August 8, 2022
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
August 7, 2022
MISC CPF X4
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
August 6, 2022
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPFX15
MISC FTAX1
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED
MISC DWLI x2
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA x 4
MISC FTA X 1
3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
