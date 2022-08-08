Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 7
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • MIC-ALCOHOL: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 6
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RPR* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA x 4: 1

August 8, 2022

BRASUEL, EDWARD
Booking #:
440867
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 1:47 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
LUEVANO, DIEGO
Booking #:
440866
Booking Date:
08-08-2022 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
RIOS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
440865
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
WISE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440864
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1124.00
GLENN, AMANDA
Booking #:
440863
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BYERS, JESSE
Booking #:
440862
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PRYDE, MARIA
Booking #:
440861
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
440860
Release Date:
08-07-2022 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRANSON, DANIEL
Booking #:
440859
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
$35000.00

August 7, 2022

WHITEKER, JANIE
Booking #:
440858
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 4:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
DIAZ, BENITO
Booking #:
440857
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 3:13 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC CPF X4
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
440856
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, HERIBERTO
Booking #:
440855
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HARVEY, FLOYD
Booking #:
440854
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
ADAKAI, SCOTT
Booking #:
440853
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 1:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BUSHNER, TRINITY
Booking #:
440852
Booking Date:
08-07-2022 – 12:11 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440851
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
LOPEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
440850
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
440849
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 8:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

August 6, 2022

BARRIENTOS, FELIPE
Booking #:
440848
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 5:17 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NIETO, LISA
Booking #:
440846
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 5:17 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GRAY, WILLIE
Booking #:
440847
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 4:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MASON, QUANTAVIS
Booking #:
440845
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 4:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
DELAROSA, EDDIE
Booking #:
440844
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 3:19 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
440842
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 3:05 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
DELAROSA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440843
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 2:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX15
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$1502.00
LOERA-MORENO, JOSE
Booking #:
440841
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
CLARK, LEVI
Booking #:
440840
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 1:41 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SOSA, ERIKA
Booking #:
440839
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 1:05 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KISER, PATRICK
Booking #:
440838
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 12:28 am
Charges:
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MAGUIRE, BRADY
Booking #:
440837
Booking Date:
08-06-2022 – 12:02 am
Charges:
41999999 MIC-ALCOHOL
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$942.00
BURNEY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440836
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
25020017 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAIN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
440835
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, ELICIA
Booking #:
440834
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
COX, SANTANA
Booking #:
440833
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
53070004 RPR* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BLAYLOCK, DALTON
Booking #:
440832
Release Date:
08-06-2022 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BANKS, AMBER
Booking #:
440831
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
35990003 *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GOVEA, SALVADOR
Booking #:
440830
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RODRIQUEZ, AUDREY
Booking #:
440829
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CORTEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
440828
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED
MISC DWLI x2
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA x 4
Bond:
Bond
$13835.70
BECKWITH, SARA
Booking #:
440827
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
440826
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
440825
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SANTELLANO, ROBERT
Booking #:
440824
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 13
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
KARELS, GARY
Booking #:
440823
Release Date:
08-05-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Mier, Shyann
Booking #:
440822
Release Date:
08-05-2022 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 10:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PERALES, DAMIEN
Booking #:
440821
Booking Date:
08-05-2022 – 9:31 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

