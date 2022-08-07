Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

WHITEKER, JANIE Booking #: 440858 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 4:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 DIAZ, BENITO Booking #: 440857 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC CPF X4 Bond: Bond $1000.00 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINERMISC CPF X4 FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, JOSE Booking #: 440856 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, HERIBERTO Booking #: 440855 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $500.00 HARVEY, FLOYD Booking #: 440854 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1162.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS ADAKAI, SCOTT Booking #: 440853 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 1:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 BUSHNER, TRINITY Booking #: 440852 Booking Date: 08-07-2022 – 12:11 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 440851 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 440850 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 12:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: Bond No Bond MUNOZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 440849 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 8:14 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

