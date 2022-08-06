Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- MIC-ALCOHOL: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSSESSION: 6
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI: 1
- RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPFX15
MISC FTAX1
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED
MISC DWLI x2
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA x 4
MISC FTA X 1
3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597