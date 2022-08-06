Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GO OFF BOND*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

MIC-ALCOHOL: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSSESSION: 6

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI: 1

RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

BARRIENTOS, FELIPE Booking #: 440848 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond NIETO, LISA Booking #: 440846 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 GRAY, WILLIE Booking #: 440847 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 4:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MASON, QUANTAVIS Booking #: 440845 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 4:25 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking #: 440844 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking #: 440842 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 DELAROSA, JOSHUA Booking #: 440843 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 2:54 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFX15

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1502.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPFX15MISC FTAX1 LOERA-MORENO, JOSE Booking #: 440841 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $2500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 CLARK, LEVI Booking #: 440840 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 1:41 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond SOSA, ERIKA Booking #: 440839 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 1:05 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond KISER, PATRICK Booking #: 440838 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 12:28 am Charges: 54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI Bond: Bond $1500.00 MAGUIRE, BRADY Booking #: 440837 Booking Date: 08-06-2022 – 12:02 am Charges: 41999999 MIC-ALCOHOL

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $942.00 41999999 MIC-ALCOHOL57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BURNEY, JOSHUA Booking #: 440836 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 25020017 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT Bond: Bond No Bond CAIN, JOSEPH Booking #: 440835 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 11:41 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond SALINAS, ELICIA Booking #: 440834 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 11:20 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond $5000.00 COX, SANTANA Booking #: 440833 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 10:27 pm Charges: 53070004 RPR* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY Bond: Bond No Bond BLAYLOCK, DALTON Booking #: 440832 Release Date: 08-06-2022 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 9:03 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 BANKS, AMBER Booking #: 440831 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 35990003 *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond GOVEA, SALVADOR Booking #: 440830 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G RODRIQUEZ, AUDREY Booking #: 440829 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 6:21 pm Charges: 23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond CORTEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 440828 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 6:01 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED

MISC DWLI x2

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA x 4 Bond: Bond $13835.70 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC BUYERS TAG-EXPIREDMISC DWLI x2MISC FTA ON COURT DATEMISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE x2MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA x 4 BECKWITH, SARA Booking #: 440827 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 6:00 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond SALDIVAR, RAYMOND Booking #: 440826 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 MUNOZ, JUAN Booking #: 440825 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 3:33 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond SANTELLANO, ROBERT Booking #: 440824 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 3:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 13

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 13MISC FTA X 1 KARELS, GARY Booking #: 440823 Release Date: 08-05-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 3:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 Mier, Shyann Booking #: 440822 Release Date: 08-05-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 10:18 am Charges: MISC CPFx1 Bond: Bond No Bond PERALES, DAMIEN Booking #: 440821 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 9:31 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT Bond: Bond No Bond 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

