Over the past 24 hours, 31 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG PERIOD: 1

SPEEDING -15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 86 MPHM IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

BONNER, JOHN Booking #: 440819 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 4:11 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440818 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG PERIOD

54999999 SPEEDING -15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 86 MPHM IN A 65 MPH ZONE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1930.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG PERIOD54999999 SPEEDING -15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 86 MPHM IN A 65 MPH ZONEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION LOPEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 440817 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 1:52 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond $962.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO BRERETON, ANTHONY Booking #: 440816 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 1:36 am Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $35000.00 MEYERS, CAMRON Booking #: 440815 Booking Date: 08-05-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990013 *FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS35990013 *FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G FRANCIS, JAMAR Booking #: 440814 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 JACKSON, CORY Booking #: 440813 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond $100000.00 whitehead, rachel Booking #: 440812 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 38990006 EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond $5000.00 38990006 EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLEDMISC CPF X2 FIERRO, ABEL Booking #: 440811 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 440810 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 9:04 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COUNTS, DARRELL Booking #: 440809 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 8:53 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS TANGUMA, LYDIA Booking #: 440808 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 8:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH VALLES, SIERRA Booking #: 440807 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond TORRES, MARK Booking #: 440806 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: Bond No Bond ARISPE, FRANCES Booking #: 440805 Release Date: 08-04-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 6:55 pm Charges: 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond FRIEND, PAMELA Booking #: 440804 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 5:19 pm Charges: 26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: Bond No Bond TEMPLETON, BILLY Booking #: 440803 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: 13990076 *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, BONNIE Booking #: 440802 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 4:06 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, JACOB Booking #: 440801 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 4:01 pm Charges: 13160017 *COMM*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond No Bond GRIFFITH, RICHARD Booking #: 440798 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 3:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 Prosise, Joshua Booking #: 440800 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 3:43 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2212.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS CMISC CPF X2MISC VPTA X2 MCGUIRRE, CHRISTINA Booking #: 440799 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 3:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond GARZA, LEVI Booking #: 440797 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 2:58 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G ARREOLA, KALINDA Booking #: 440796 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 2:20 pm Charges: 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G CARRASCO, TRINA Booking #: 440795 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 1:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440794 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 1:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA X3 Bond: Bond $3170.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X254999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC FTA X3 MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 440793 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 1:14 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond JOHNSON, THOMAS Booking #: 440792 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 12:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 Cook, Jessica Booking #: 440791 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 440790 Release Date: 08-04-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 8:29 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 440789 Release Date: 08-04-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 8:16 am Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597