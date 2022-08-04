Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: W
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
AGUILERA-ABARCA, LUIS
Booking #:
440788
Booking Date:
08-04-2022 – 2:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1964.00
ESCOBEDO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440787
Booking Date:
08-04-2022 – 1:06 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
CORONA, ERICK
Booking #:
440786
Booking Date:
08-04-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
440785
Booking Date:
08-04-2022 – 12:30 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$2294.00
PATE, BARBARA
Booking #:
440784
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAMPOS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
440783
Release Date:
08-03-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
METCALF, DUSTIN
Booking #:
440782
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
GUERRERO, OLGA
Booking #:
440780
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRADLEY, JULIAN
Booking #:
440781
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DEHOYOS, GASTON
Booking #:
440779
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CONTRERAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
440778
Release Date:
08-03-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CERRITOS, VERONICA
Booking #:
440777
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X11
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$3502.00
SANCHEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
440776
Release Date:
08-03-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
