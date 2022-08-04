Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GO OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: W

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

AGUILERA-ABARCA, LUIS Booking #: 440788 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1964.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC CPF X 8MISC FTA X 1 ESCOBEDO, MICHAEL Booking #: 440787 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 1:06 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CORONA, ERICK Booking #: 440786 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: Bond No Bond 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 440785 Booking Date: 08-04-2022 – 12:30 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2294.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSEMISC FTA X 1 PATE, BARBARA Booking #: 440784 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 9:14 pm Charges: 57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond CAMPOS, ADRIAN Booking #: 440783 Release Date: 08-03-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 7:53 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: Bond $500.00 METCALF, DUSTIN Booking #: 440782 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: Bond $7500.00 GUERRERO, OLGA Booking #: 440780 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BRADLEY, JULIAN Booking #: 440781 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 5:26 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DEHOYOS, GASTON Booking #: 440779 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 2:44 pm Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: Bond No Bond CONTRERAS, ANDREW Booking #: 440778 Release Date: 08-03-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 2:10 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond CERRITOS, VERONICA Booking #: 440777 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 1:40 pm Charges: 48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X11

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $3502.00 48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 DWLI54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X11MISC VPTA X2 SANCHEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 440776 Release Date: 08-03-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 1:25 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

