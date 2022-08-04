Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: W
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X11
MISC VPTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
