From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

MISC CPF X 6: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X2: 1

MISC FTA X3: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Kimberly Hunsaker SO Number: 107006 Booking Number: 447027 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 5:13 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $20000.00 Jesse Rios SO Number: 100494 Booking Number: 447026 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 5:05 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Anthony Rivera SO Number: 97035 Booking Number: 447025 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 1:21 am Charges: *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Luis Llanas SO Number: 87388 Booking Number: 447024 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 12:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Enrique Bautista SO Number: 91374 Booking Number: 447023 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 10:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Edward Lara SO Number: 94587 Booking Number: 447022 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 9:55 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Natalie Burgins SO Number: 99085 Booking Number: 447021 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 9:11 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Juan Morales SO Number: 89189 Booking Number: 447020 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 8:30 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Johnathon Whittington SO Number: 86949 Booking Number: 447019 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 6:48 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1650.00 David Burgess SO Number: 17589 Booking Number: 447018 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 5:41 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Miguel Murcia SO Number: 96124 Booking Number: 447017 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 5:39 pm Charges: *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Miguel Rivas SO Number: 90526 Booking Number: 447016 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 4:40 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $16162.00 Rocky Ybarra SO Number: 107005 Booking Number: 447015 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 2:57 pm Charges: ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS Bond: No Bond Stephanie Florez SO Number: 105024 Booking Number: 447014 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 2:56 pm Charges: VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $2500.00 Mindy Baker SO Number: 65938 Booking Number: 447013 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 12:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X2 MISC FTA X3 Bond: $2718.60 Abram Clark SO Number: 82826 Booking Number: 447012 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 11:13 am Charges: *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2 Bond: $4143.80 Miguel Gomez SO Number: 105798 Booking Number: 447011 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 10:18 am Charges: *FTA* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: $7500.00

