Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137027 NO INSURANCE ICON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

SERRANO, ROSANNE Booking #: 441272 Release Date: 08-31-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES LOPEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 441271 Release Date: 08-30-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X4 Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPONMISC CPF X4 LOSOYA, ALBERT Booking #: 441270 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:38 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 CARDENAS, ARTURO Booking #: 441268 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:35 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137027 NO INSURANCE ICON Bond: Bond $550.00 VALDEZ, STEVE Booking #: 441269 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:19 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPFX2

MISC VPTAX2 Bond: Bond $2062.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPFX2MISC VPTAX2 DEHOYOS, MARIO Booking #: 441267 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:05 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond 35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G QUINTANILLA, DANIEL Booking #: 441266 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:00 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441265 Release Date: 08-30-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond No Bond PHERIGO, THOMAS Booking #: 441264 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: Bond $8756.60 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID CHAPA, ERIC Booking #: 441263 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 3:05 pm Charges: 13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond HARRISON, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 441262 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 9:40 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $2500.00 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES WILKINS, ANTHONY Booking #: 441261 Release Date: 08-30-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 7:54 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

