Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137027 NO INSURANCE ICON: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
SERRANO, ROSANNE
Booking #:
441272
Release Date:
08-31-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
441271
Release Date:
08-30-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOSOYA, ALBERT
Booking #:
441270
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
CARDENAS, ARTURO
Booking #:
441268
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137027 NO INSURANCE ICON
Bond:
Bond
$550.00
VALDEZ, STEVE
Booking #:
441269
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTAX2
Bond:
Bond
$2062.00
DEHOYOS, MARIO
Booking #:
441267
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
QUINTANILLA, DANIEL
Booking #:
441266
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441265
Release Date:
08-30-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PHERIGO, THOMAS
Booking #:
441264
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond:
Bond
$8756.60
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
441263
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HARRISON, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
441262
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 9:40 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
WILKINS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
441261
Release Date:
08-30-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 7:54 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
