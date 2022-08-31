Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137027 NO INSURANCE ICON: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X4
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTAX2
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
