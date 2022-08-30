Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RAMOS, JAVIER Booking #: 441260 Booking Date: 08-30-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, PETE Booking #: 441259 Booking Date: 08-29-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DE ALBA, JOAQUIN Booking #: 441258 Booking Date: 08-29-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MURILLO, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441256 Booking Date: 08-29-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MVI1 NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER Bond: Bond No Bond

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $2128.00

48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond No Bond

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX2 Bond: Bond $2806.30

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY Bond: Bond $4000.00

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1526.00

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4 Bond: Bond $4144.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.CFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4 ELLISON, PERRY Booking #: 441245 Booking Date: 08-29-2022 – 10:32 am Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond HOPPER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441244 Release Date: 08-29-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 08-29-2022 – 10:29 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597