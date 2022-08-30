Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
  • NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
RAMOS, JAVIER
Booking #:
441260
Booking Date:
08-30-2022 – 12:35 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, PETE
Booking #:
441259
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DE ALBA, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
441258
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MURILLO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441256
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MVI1 NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
441255
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2128.00
REYES, RAY
Booking #:
441254
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MONTEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
441253
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
Bond:
Bond
$2806.30
GUTIERREZ, AMANDA
Booking #:
441252
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, RICHARD
Booking #:
441251
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BELL, JORDAN
Booking #:
441250
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPELL, JUSTIN
Booking #:
441249
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
Bond:
Bond
$4000.00
STEWART, ADAM
Booking #:
441248
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 2:20 pm
Charges:
11990012 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
441247
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 12:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1526.00
MENDEZ, LAURA
Booking #:
441246
Release Date:
08-29-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4
Bond:
Bond
$4144.00
ELLISON, PERRY
Booking #:
441245
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 10:32 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOPPER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441244
Release Date:
08-29-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-29-2022 – 10:29 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
