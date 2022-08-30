Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MVI1 NO VALID INSPECTION STICKER-TRAILER
MISC FTA X2
48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
MISC FTA X 1
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 061731J4 062730J4
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597