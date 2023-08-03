From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

DWLI: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC FTA x 2: 1

MISC VPTA x 2: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

Jesus Palacios SO Number: 57999 Booking Number: 446504 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 12:55 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 446503 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:31 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jasmine Fisher SO Number: 106869 Booking Number: 446502 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:37 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Filiberto Corrales SO Number: 104902 Booking Number: 446501 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO Bond: No Bond Terry Neece SO Number: 102878 Booking Number: 446500 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Weldon Harris SO Number: 57938 Booking Number: 446499 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:22 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $30000.00 Dorothy Littlefield SO Number: 31644 Booking Number: 446498 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:21 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $500.00 John Borjas SO Number: 96628 Booking Number: 446497 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:51 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Esequiel Ramirez SO Number: 80651 Booking Number: 446496 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:42 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS DWLI FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC FTA x 2 MISC VPTA x 2 Bond: $8327.40 Zachary Owen SO Number: 101145 Booking Number: 446495 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 12:42 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Alexis Brereton SO Number: 87525 Booking Number: 446494 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:35 am Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond: No Bond Felicita Gomez SO Number: 54266 Booking Number: 446493 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:55 am Charges: 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597