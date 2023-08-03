From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
- DWLI: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- MISC FTA x 2: 1
- MISC VPTA x 2: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- MISC CPFX3: 1
- 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
Jesus Palacios
SO Number: 57999
Booking Number: 446504
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 12:55 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Cardona
SO Number: 91170
Booking Number: 446503
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:31 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Jasmine Fisher
SO Number: 106869
Booking Number: 446502
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:37 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Filiberto Corrales
SO Number: 104902
Booking Number: 446501
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 5:06 pm
Charges:
*MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
Bond: No Bond
Terry Neece
SO Number: 102878
Booking Number: 446500
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:51 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Weldon Harris
SO Number: 57938
Booking Number: 446499
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:22 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
*MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: $30000.00
Dorothy Littlefield
SO Number: 31644
Booking Number: 446498
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:21 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $500.00
John Borjas
SO Number: 96628
Booking Number: 446497
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:51 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Esequiel Ramirez
SO Number: 80651
Booking Number: 446496
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:42 pm
Charges:
*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
DWLI
FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA x 2
MISC VPTA x 2
Bond: $8327.40
Zachary Owen
SO Number: 101145
Booking Number: 446495
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 12:42 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Alexis Brereton
SO Number: 87525
Booking Number: 446494
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:35 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
Bond: No Bond
Felicita Gomez
SO Number: 54266
Booking Number: 446493
Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:55 am
Charges:
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597