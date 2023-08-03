From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • MISC FTA x 2: 1
  • MISC VPTA x 2: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • MISC CPFX3: 1
  • 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
Jesus Palacios mug shot

Jesus Palacios

SO Number: 57999

Booking Number: 446504

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 12:55 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Cardona mug shot

Carlos Cardona

SO Number: 91170

Booking Number: 446503

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:31 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Jasmine Fisher mug shot

Jasmine Fisher

SO Number: 106869

Booking Number: 446502

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:37 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Filiberto Corrales mug shot

Filiberto Corrales

SO Number: 104902

Booking Number: 446501

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 5:06 pm

Charges:

*MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

Bond: No Bond

Terry Neece mug shot

Terry Neece

SO Number: 102878

Booking Number: 446500

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:51 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Weldon Harris mug shot

Weldon Harris

SO Number: 57938

Booking Number: 446499

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:22 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

*MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: $30000.00

Dorothy Littlefield mug shot

Dorothy Littlefield

SO Number: 31644

Booking Number: 446498

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:21 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $500.00

John Borjas mug shot

John Borjas

SO Number: 96628

Booking Number: 446497

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:51 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Esequiel Ramirez mug shot

Esequiel Ramirez

SO Number: 80651

Booking Number: 446496

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:42 pm

Charges:

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

DWLI

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FTA x 2

MISC VPTA x 2

Bond: $8327.40

Zachary Owen mug shot

Zachary Owen

SO Number: 101145

Booking Number: 446495

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 12:42 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Alexis Brereton mug shot

Alexis Brereton

SO Number: 87525

Booking Number: 446494

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 11:35 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX3

Bond: No Bond

Felicita Gomez mug shot

Felicita Gomez

SO Number: 54266

Booking Number: 446493

Booking Date: 08-02-2023 10:55 am

Charges:

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

Bond: No Bond

