Giovanni Sistos Mugshot

Giovanni Sistos, 18, of Grape Creek was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and charged with possession of child pornography.

As of Wednesday morning, August 3rd, Sistos remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
HUCKABEE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440775
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
440774
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 1:29 am
Charges:
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$974.00
ANTHONY, WELDON
Booking #:
440773
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
DOUGHERTY, DAVID
Booking #:
440772
Booking Date:
08-03-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$264.00
WILLINGHAM, SEAN
Booking #:
440771
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VARGAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
440770
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440769
Release Date:
08-03-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
440768
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ECKERT, JAIME
Booking #:
440767
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HAWKINS, AVERY
Booking #:
440766
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$3582.00
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
440764
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$1726.00
MARTINEZ, CHELSEI
Booking #:
440765
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCOTT, FELECIA
Booking #:
440763
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
440762
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCGOWAN, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
440761
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
SISTOS, GIOVANNI
Booking #:
440760
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SHORT, DONALD
Booking #:
440759
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 4
Bond:
Bond
$8621.80
MIDDLETON, WILLIE
Booking #:
440758
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIVAS, ALEXANDRIA
Booking #:
440757
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, MANUEL
Booking #:
440756
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
440755
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$962.00
COLLINS, BEVERLY
Booking #:
440754
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 11:07 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, SIMON
Booking #:
440753
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 10:08 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOORE, KOREY
Booking #:
440752
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 8:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
