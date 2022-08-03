Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Giovanni Sistos, 18, of Grape Creek was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and charged with possession of child pornography. As of Wednesday morning, August 3rd, Sistos remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

HUCKABEE, JOSHUA Booking #: 440775 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND Booking #: 440774 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $974.00 16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION ANTHONY, WELDON Booking #: 440773 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $500.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE DOUGHERTY, DAVID Booking #: 440772 Booking Date: 08-03-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $264.00 WILLINGHAM, SEAN Booking #: 440771 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond VARGAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 440770 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 440769 Release Date: 08-03-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 9:47 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 440768 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 ECKERT, JAIME Booking #: 440767 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond No Bond HAWKINS, AVERY Booking #: 440766 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:25 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $3582.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 DWLI54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X2 SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 440764 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:06 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $1726.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4MISC FTA MARTINEZ, CHELSEI Booking #: 440765 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: Bond No Bond SCOTT, FELECIA Booking #: 440763 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 440762 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 5:32 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond No Bond 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICONFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MCGOWAN, KIMBERLY Booking #: 440761 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 4:13 pm Charges: 54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $5000.00 SISTOS, GIOVANNI Booking #: 440760 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond SHORT, DONALD Booking #: 440759 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 2:37 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: Bond $8621.80 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 254999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTYMISC CPF X 4MISC VPTA X 4 MIDDLETON, WILLIE Booking #: 440758 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 2:37 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond RIVAS, ALEXANDRIA Booking #: 440757 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 2:18 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, MANUEL Booking #: 440756 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 1:32 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440755 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS COLLINS, BEVERLY Booking #: 440754 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 11:07 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond GARZA, SIMON Booking #: 440753 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 10:08 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond MOORE, KOREY Booking #: 440752 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 9:43 am Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 8:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597