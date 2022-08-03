Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Giovanni Sistos, 18, of Grape Creek was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and charged with possession of child pornography.
As of Wednesday morning, August 3rd, Sistos remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- SPEEDING 10 % OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
